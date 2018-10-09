Leaf-removal solution in Paxton could be up for vote Tuesday night

PAXTON — The Paxton City Council could be prepared during its next meeting to vote on a proposed solution for removing leaves from residents’ yards this fall.

Potential approval of a solution is listed on the council’s agenda for its monthly meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11, at City Hall, 145 S. Market St.

Comments from the public may be limited to three to five minutes.

During a recent meeting of the city council’s public works committee, potential solutions were discussed. A citywide leaf burning ban went into effect July 10, and when the council imposed the ban, the council agreed to develop a plan to dispose of residents’ leaves as an alternative to burning them.

The first option, Alderman Rob Steiger said, would be to do nothing and let residents take care of their leaves on their own. The second would be to have city employees pick up the leaves with a vacuum, while the final option would see an outside source pick up the leaves at the expense of either the city or the residents themselves.

The only other item on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting was the approval of a request by the local Veterans of Foreign Wars post to distribute paper poppies in return for donations at the downtown intersections of Patton and Market streets and Pells and Market streets from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 6, with a rain date of Oct. 15.