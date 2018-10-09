PBL school board to hold public hearing on budget

PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board will hold a public hearing on the school district’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2019 immediately prior to the start of its regularly scheduled monthly board meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 12.

The hearing is set for 7 p.m., and the board is expected to approve the budget at the meeting to follow.

Last month, Superintendent Cliff McClure said the budget appears to be running the large deficit — of about $24 million — due to capital projects taking up a good chunk of it, with funding for the projects coming from existing funds — and not through new revenue.

Excluding the capital projects fund, McClure said the budget for the fiscal year that began July 1 projects only a $154,477 deficit, with $17.1 million in anticipated revenue and $17.2 million in expected expenditures.



Other business

Also at Wednesday’s meeting:

➜ The board will vote on a consent agenda, which includes the approval of minutes of previous meetings; the affirmation of staff resignations; the approval of donations to the district; the affirmation of volunteer coaches; a “budget-to-actual” report; a high school guidance office report; a report on sixth-day enrollment; the approval of a treasurer’s report; and the approval of payment of current bills.

➜ The board will hear a report from the Ford County Special Education Cooperative.

➜ The board will hear a report on the progress of the Clara Peterson Elementary School renovation and construction project and the renovation of PBL High School.

➜ The board will hear a report on the board’s vision and goals.

➜ The board will vote to accept grants for the 2018-19 school year.

➜ The board will vote on the district’s audit.

➜ The board will vote on short-term substitute teachers and a training program.

➜ The board will meet in closed session to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance or dismissal of specific employees of the district, with possible action to follow once the meeting is re-opened to the public.