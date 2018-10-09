Prairie Material re-opens rural Paxton mine

PAXTON — Prairie Material, a provider of building materials in Illinois, has re-opened its sand and gravel mine near Paxton after it had been closed for three years.

After slowing economic activity and imports from out-of-state sources greatly reduced Prairie Material’s customer base in the area, large-scale production at the site was halted in 2014.

The re-opening of the Paxton mine — located at 100 N. Ford County Road 2280 East — will add three full-time jobs to the area and provide a source of construction sand and gravel and high-calcium aglime for the local market.

Since the mine’s closure, Prairie Material’s management had been working on a strategy for restarting operations, culminating in the establishment of a logistics network to export sand to customers to the north and backhaul high-calcium, finely graded agricultural lime from Prairie’s Ashkum limestone quarry.

“As a result, the site can offer a local source for construction sand, gravel and agricultural lime, reducing transport costs and supporting local businesses and the local economy,” a news release said.

Prairie Material operates three limestone quarries and six concrete plants in Central Illinois, in addition to the Paxton operation.

The Paxton site can be reached at 217-379-3606. It will operate from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and can arrange delivery.

Prairie Material is part of the North American operations of international building materials supplier Votorantim Cimentos.