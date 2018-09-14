Gibson City aldermen approve garbage-hauling permits

By ROSS BROWN

GIBSON CITY — Gibson City Council members approved the city’s annual garbage hauling permits for 2018-19 during Monday’s meeting at City Hall.

Central Illinois Disposal & Recycling of Paxton was granted a permit for one truck, while Area Disposal of Rantoul was granted permits for two trucks.

City Clerk Carla Moxley said both companies had paid all fees, including proof of insurance, prior to the meeting.



Other business

In other business Monday:

➜ Aldermen authorized City Superintendent Randy Stauffer to update the city’s fire safety inspection map to meet Illinois Insurance Standards Office (ISO) standards. Stauffer said he has been meeting with state officials this summer to update the city’s certification, and an updated map listing all of the city’s fire hydrants is needed to complete the inspection process. Stauffer said the current map, drawn in 2013, does not include the Railside Drive addition or Villas of Holly Brook. The $5,000 includes a line for Mayor Dan Dickey’s signature, Stauffer said. Alderman Scott Davis, serving as mayor pro-tem in Dickey’s absence, asked Stauffer why he was asking for council approval since money was available in the budget, with Stauffer replying that Dickey wanted approval so state certification could be completed.

➜ Gary Lutterbie updated council members about the dog park and pond at the Jordan Industrial Park. Lee Excavating has completed a rip rap project at the pond, and Main Street Fencing of Mahomet has installed poles for fencing around the eventual dog park. Lutterbie said he wants an ordinance establishing the dog park to be approved at the next council meeting on Sept. 24. The proposed ordinance includes a fine if dog owners do not clean up waste.