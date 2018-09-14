Howard Curry wins prize in club's weekly drawing

GIBSON CITY — Howard Curry won a fall yard gear package — including a rake, pruner, gloves and scoops — donated by Alliance Grain in Gibson City through the Gibson City Rotary Club’s weekly drawing on Sept. 12 as part of the club’s 2018 calendar fundraiser.

Each calendar sold by the club has a number listed on it, and each week a number is drawn randomly to determine the winner of that week’s prize. The winning number for the Sept. 12 drawing was “2-9-9,” matching a calendar purchased by Curry and sold by Rotarian Jim Meyers.