MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) meets from 9 to 11 a.m. on the third Friday of each month at the Paxton Church of the Nazarene, 302 W. State St., Paxton. Meetings for the 2018-19 year will be held Sept. 21, Oct. 19, Nov. 16, Dec. 21, Jan. 18, Feb. 15, March 15, on a date to be determined in April and on May 17. Each meeting includes breakfast, crafts and discussion on relevant topics, with childcare provided. The group is open to mothers of all experience levels. Annual dues cost $31.95. To register, people can visit www.mops.org and type in code “KSIZ.” For more information, people can contact Julie Foster at 618-304-4092.



Divorce Care sessions are being held at 6:30 p.m. each Monday at the Gibson City Bible Church, 309 N. Illinois 47, Gibson City. Divorce Care is a weekly seminar and support group that will help people heal from the hurt of a divorce or separation. Participants learn practical information and gain hope for the future. For more information, contact 217-784-5702 or visit www.gibsoncitybible.org.



Parents of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School juniors are selling raffle tickets for a chance to win $100 per month for an entire year. Tickets cost $10 each or $20 for three. People can contact the parent of a GCMS junior to buy tickets. The winning ticket will be drawn at the Senior Night football game on Oct. 19. The winner does not need to be present to win.



The Gibson City Senior Citizens Club is inviting all people over age 55 to attend a potluck supper on the fourth Thursday of each month from March through October. The club meets at 5 p.m. at the Telecare building near the city’s South Park. Fried chicken and a cold drink is provided. Attendees are asked to bring their own table service.



TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Monday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Kerbside Floral & Tanning, 516 E. Locust St., Chatsworth. Visitors are always welcome, including preteens, teens and adults, both male and female. There is no charge to attend the first meeting. TOPS is a nonprofit, weight-loss support and wellness education organization with thousands of associate chapters in the U.S. and Canada. Members learn about nutrition, portion control, food planning, exercise, motivation and more. For details, people can call Brenda Hemp at 815-954-8835, visit www.tops.org or call TOPS headquarters at 800-932-8677.



The Ford County Historical Society’s Water Tower Museum is open on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The museum, which features Ford County history, is located behind Paxton City Hall, 145 S. Market St. There is no charge for admission to the museum. For more information or to schedule visits or tours at other times, people can call 217-379-4111 or 217-379-3723.



Fisher Odd Fellows Lodge No. 704 meets at 7:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month at the Odd Fellow Hall, located at the corner of Sangamon and Third streets in downtown Fisher. Oddfellowship is a service organization dedicated to the betterment of mankind. Anyone interested in membership information may call 217-897-6544 or stop in at the Free Book Exchange, where pamphlets are available.



Celebrate Recovery sessions are being held at 6:15 p.m. on Thursdays at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship, 925 N. Illinois 47, Gibson City. Food and fellowship will be offered from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m., followed by worship from 6:45 to 7 p.m., a lesson from 7 to 7:30 p.m. and “open share” groups from 7:30 to 8 p.m. Childcare is available. For more information, call 217-784-8673.



Celebrate Recovery sessions are being held at 6 p.m. on Mondays at The Upper Room Bible Church, 455 W. Orleans St., Paxton. Food and fellowship will be offered from 6 to 6:30 p.m., followed by worship from 6:30 to 6:45 p.m., a lesson from 6:45 to 7:15 p.m. and “open share” groups from 7:15 to 7:45 p.m. Childcare is available. For more information, call 217-379-4189.



Yarns and Threads, a group of people who enjoy knitting, crocheting, quilting, embroidery and all other sewing crafts, is inviting members of the public to join the group for its meetings held every Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. at the Paxton Carnegie Library.



The Corn Belt Shrine Club of Gibson City will serve ribeye steak sandwiches as well as a bag of chips and a drink for a $9 donation at events scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 13, Sept. 27 and Oct. 18 at Sammers II in Gibson City.



NAPA Auto & Truck Parts will hold a grand re-opening celebration at its new location at 100 W. Ottawa Road in Paxton from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14. The public will be treated to a free lunch.



Gibson City’s townwide garage sales will be held from Thursday, Sept. 13, through Saturday, Sept. 15. Flyers and maps will be available at the local Casey’s General Stores, listing the 30-plus garage sales. For more information, people can visit the Gibson Area Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.



The Paxton Church of Christ, located at 400 W. Ottawa Road in Paxton, is hosting a free Family Movie Night at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14. Shown will be the film “Paul, Apostle of Christ” for youth and adults and the movie “The Lion King” for children. The community is invited to attend. Ice cream sundaes will be available prior to the movies.



Melvin-Sibley High School’s class of 1958 is holding its 60-year class reunion on Saturday, Sept. 15, at the Country Kettle Restaurant in Gibson City. A social hour begins at 4:30 p.m. Friends of the class are invited to stop by for a visit at that time.



The Bellflower Country Opry’s next country music show will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, at the Bellflower Community Center, 104 W. Center St., Bellflower. The guest performer will be Jason Gentry. Admission to the show costs $10; children ages 12 and under enter for free. Prior to the show, starting at 5 p.m., a pork loin and dressing meal will be served for a $6 fee. For more information or to make reservations, people can call 309-722-3497 or 217-898-7493.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Future Business Leaders of America. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



A benefit to raise funds to help Dave Fuoss in his battle with cancer will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, at the Buckley Lake in Buckley. The benefit will feature music by The Back Paiges from 1 to 3:30 p.m. and a silent auction for which donated items are still being accepted. Special T-shirts will be sold at the benefit, as well, and they can be purchased in advance at www.stores.inksoft.com/liftup. For more information, contact Fuoss’ family or Tracy Collins.



The annual Paxton Swine ‘N’ Dine BBQ Contest & Festival is set for Saturday, Sept. 15, in downtown Paxton. Dylan Scott and Drew Baldridge will be the headlining musical acts. People can enter the barbecue contest by visiting www.paxtonchamber.com/swine-n-dine-festival.



Author Tabitha Eichelberger will hold a book-signing event for her new book, “Diary of a Lonely Prom Queen,” from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 15, at Hudson Drug & Hallmark Shop, 108 N. Market St., Paxton. For more information, people can send an email to diaryofalonelypromqueen@gmail.com.



The Roger Schunke Kicking Cancer Benefit Ride and second annual Ron Harness Memorial Ride are scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 16. Signup starts at 10:30 a.m. at the VFW post in Rantoul. The rides begin at noon. The run ends at Murdock’s in Loda around 3:30 p.m. with food, music and a silent auction.



The Fisher Book Exchange, located at the corner of Sangamon and Third streets in downtown Fisher, will be open again on Monday, Sept. 17, from 3 to 6:30 p.m. The book exchange operates on the honors system; people can bring books in and take some out. Biographies, romance novels, westerns, history books, mystery books and more are among the choices for readers of all ages. Anyone with questions is asked to call 217-897-6544.



The Sibley Senior Citizens will meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18, at the Sullivant Township Hall in Sibley. Persons attending are asked to bring their own table service, a dish to share, and memories of cereal box offers and/or prizes.



A euchre party sponsored by Chic Meredith’s Ford County Relay for Life team is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, at the Moyer District Library, 618 S. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City. There is a $10 entry fee. Snacks and water will be provided. To sign up in advance, people can call 217-784-5267 and leave a message with their name and phone number.



Christ Lutheran High School’s annual fish/chicken fry is set for 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, at the American Legion post at 313 S. Walnut St. in Buckley. The meal costs $10, with kids in first through eighth grades eating for $6. The menu includes fish or chicken, potato salad, German potato salad, cole slaw, baked beans, lemonade and water. All proceeds benefit Christ Lutheran High School in Buckley.



The movie “Ferdinand” will be shown free of charge at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, at the Melvin Community Hall. Attendees are asked to bring a blanket or rug on which to sit.



The Tri-County Players Youth will present “Windy Hollow” by Ian McCutcheon at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23, at the Market Street Theatre, 120 N. Market St., Paxton. Tickets cost $8. For reservations, people can call 217-379-7028. Walk-ins are welcome.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, in its parking lot to help raise funds for Toys for Tots. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Gibson Area Hospital Auxiliary will sponsor an American Red Cross blood drive from noon to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 24, at the First Presbyterian Church, 401 N. Church St., Gibson City.

Blood donors are asked to bring their blood donor card or photo identification.

Appointments are encouraged, because the Red Cross sends staff to take care of the donors in a timely manner based on the number of appointments. Prospective donors who are not on the regular calling list are asked to call Sharon at 217-249-8103 or make an appointment by visiting redcrossblood.org by Wednesday, Sept. 19.

To help save time, RapidPass allows donors to complete pre-reading and health history questions online. Donors can learn more by visiting redcrossblood.org/RapidPass. There are also directions for using RapidPass at the Moyer District Library, 618 S. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City.

During the blood drive, donors can enter a drawing to win one of the two $10 gift certificates for the Gibson Area Hospital Gift Shop or one of two $25 Gibson Bucks gift certificates sponsored by the GAH Auxiliary.

Donating blood typically takes about one hour. Donors must be healthy and be at least 17 years old (16 year olds may donate with ARC consent form signed by their parent). There is no upper age limit. Donors must also weigh at least 110 pounds and wait 56 days between donations. People are eligible to donate if they last donated on or before July 31. Donors should eat a good meal within four hours before donating.

All blood types are needed, especially types “O” and all “RH negatives.” Blood donations help Gibson Area Hospital reduce the cost of the blood that is purchased for the hospital’s needs.



Abbe Insurance Agency in Buckley is hosting a Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27.



Paxton High School’s class of 1978 will celebrate its 40-year class reunion during Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School’s homecoming week on Friday, Sept. 28, and Saturday, Sept. 29. The weekend will kick off with an informal gathering at Market Street Tap in downtown Paxton following the homecoming football game Friday evening. On Saturday, classmates will gather at 6:30 p.m. at the Cobblestone Hotel & Suites at 1280 W. Ottawa Road in Paxton. Pizza, soda pop and water will be provided, with a cash bar available throughout the evening. There is no charge for members of the class, but a $10 donation is requested if bringing a guest. Reservations are requested by Sept. 21 via Facebook, (Paxton HS Class of 1978 Facebook) or by emailing Lisa Gritton Upah at lupah@austin.rr.com.



Buckley’s townwide garage sales will be held Friday, Sept. 28, and Saturday, Sept. 29, starting at 8 a.m. each day. Maps showing each garage sale site will be available.



The Walltown 4-H Club will hold a backyard bonfire at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at the Loschen residence at 2084 E. Ford County Road 00 North in rural Paxton. The event will feature games, a hotdog dinner, s’mores and more. The event will allow prospective 4-H members to learn about the club. Those attending are asked to bring a lawn chiar and s’mores sticks. Reservations were requested by Sept. 22 by contacting Cloverbud leader Stephanie Herges at 217-840-1087 or 4-H leaders Kyla DeOrnellas at 217-202-4115 or Allie Loschen at 217-898-2970.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Upper Room Bible Church’s women’s group. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton American Legion Auxiliary. Post 150 will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 1, at the American Legion building on East Pells Street in Paxton across from Pells Park. The meeting will entail the distribution of the group’s yearly charitable gifts. Refreshments will be served.



A flu-shot clinic will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2, at Christ Lutheran High School, 201 W. Lincoln St., Buckley. The cost for a flu shot is $30. Medicare, Medicaid and most major insurances are accepted. Persons receiving flu shots are asked to bring their insurance cards with them. For more information, people can call the school at 217-394-2547.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, in its parking lot to help raise funds for Missions Are Us. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Doobie Brothers are taking it to the streets — well, actually the State Farm Center, — on Wednesday, Oct. 10. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Sept. 7. The show is at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30. The Doobie Brothers have sold over 48 million albums. They join the 2018 State Farm Center headliners this fall that include Jake Owen, The Avett Brothers and Chris Young. They have been delivering guitar-driven rock ‘n’ roll for over four decades, and have won four Grammy Awards. They released their latest album, “Southbound,” in 2014 on Arista Nashville. It features new recordings of the band’s biggest hits, accompanied by Blake Shelton, Zac Brown Band, Brad Paisley and Toby Keith. Their No. 1 singles “Black Water” (1974) and “What a Fool Believes” (1979), both gold, lead a catalog of songs that include “Listen to the Music,” “Jesus Is Just All Right,” “Rockin’ Down the Highway,” “Long Train Runnin’,” “China Grove,” “Take Me in Your Arms,” “Takin’ it to the Streets,” “Minute by Minute,” “You Belong to Me” and “The Doctor.”



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the St. Mary’s Council of Catholic Women. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Lake Iroquois Women’s Club. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Rankin Lions Club. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Widow Sons Inner Guard. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Loda Truck and Tractor Pull. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Future Business Leaders of America. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches will be for sale.