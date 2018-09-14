PAXTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ No tickets were issued and no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at 7:07 a.m. Friday, Sept. 7, at the intersection of Market and Patton streets. The accident occurred when Nicholas A. Buhr, 22, of the 300 block of West Pells Street in Paxton, was turning south onto Market Street in a 2008 Pontiac G6 and his vehicle struck a 2017 Dodge Ram driven by Landon A. Tolley, 26, of the 300 block of West Orleans Street in Paxton.

➜ Mary A. Cortese, 40, of Decatur, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, child abuse/neglect and driving with no valid driver’s license on Thursday, Sept. 6, after Paxton police responded around 4 p.m. to a report that she had passed out while inside the Subway restaurant at 1 Centennial Drive. Police provided few details of the incident but noted that no children were injured.

➜ Angela S. Purtell, 46, and Dakota J. Degarmo, 20, who each listed an address in the 100 block of East State Street in Paxton, were each arrested for residential burglary and criminal trespass to a residence in connection with a burglary that occurred sometime between 7 a.m. and 6:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 5, in the 200 block of North Market Street. About $200 in cash was reported stolen from the residence.

➜ The theft of items from inside a garage in the 200 block of West Patton Street was reported on Monday, Sept. 3, by Kevin Schnebly, 40. The

crime is believed to have occurred sometime between Aug. 25 and Sept. 3. The burglary remained under investigation.

IROQUOIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Paula S. Jones, 53, of Hoopeston, was arrested by Sheldon police for possession of methamphetamine on Saturday, Sept. 8.

➜ Jeremy M. Kraud, 39, of Watseka, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Saturday, Sept. 8, to start serving an eight-weekend sentence for delivery of 2.5 to 10 grams of cannabis.

➜ Ronald J. Jenczalik, 44, of Beaverville, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on a warrant out of Newton County in Indiana for conspiracy to commit burglary on Saturday, Sept. 8.

➜ Eric J. Holt, 31, of Watseka, was arrested by Sheldon police for driving with a suspended driver’s license and possession of drug paraphernalia on Friday, Sept. 7.

➜ Travis M. Dickinson, 26, of Watseka, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence on Friday, Sept. 7.

➜ Alfredo Martinez, 49, of Onarga, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Thursday, Sept. 6. Martinez was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear in court for driving with a suspended driver’s license.

➜ Chad W. Baker, 44, of Sheldon, was arrested by Milford police for driving with a suspended driver’s license and possession of methamphetamine on Thursday, Sept. 6.

➜ Daniel B. Kiser, 55, of Louisville, Ky., was transported from Louisville to the Iroquois County Jail in Watseka on Thursday, Sept. 6. Kiser was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for burglary and on a warrant out of Clark County in Indiana for failure to appear in court.