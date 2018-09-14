Prospective candidates in Iroquois County can begin circulating petitions

WATSEKA — Iroquois County residents interested in becoming candidates in the consolidated election to be held April 2, 2019, can begin circulating nominating petitions on Sept. 18.

For persons to become candidates, they must collect the required number of signatures and file their petitions between Dec. 10 and Dec. 17.

Village and city candidates can pick up petitions at their local village and city clerk’s offices. Park, library and fire board candidates can pick up petitions at their local district’s offices.

Candidates for school boards, community college boards and regional boards of education will also be elected April 2. Petitions for Iroquois County school boards can be picked up at the local school district offices. Candidates can also contact the Iroquois County Clerk’s Office at the Administrative Center in Watseka to obtain a petition. School board candidates must file their petitions in the office of the county clerk.

Prospective candidates are encouraged to make sure learn about the qualifications and requirements of a particular office, gather enough valid signatures and correctly submit the necessary paperwork so that they are not taken off the election ballot.

“Many potential candidates are not always familiar with the process and make mistakes that jeopardize their candidacies,” a news release from Iroquois County Clerk Lisa Fancher said.

A candidate’s guide is available on the Illinois State Board of Elections website, www.elections.state.il.us.

For more information, people can call the Iroquois County Clerk’s Office at 815-432-6960.