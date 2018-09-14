Sibley church selling variety of nuts

SIBLEY — The women of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Sibley are selling a variety of nuts and fruits during the next few weeks.

Available for purchase are:

— For $10.50: Pecan halves, pecan pieces, praline pecans, light walnut halves and pieces, whole cashews, mixed nuts (with no peanuts) and milk chocolate-covered cashews

— For $9.50: Dark chocolate-covered almonds and milk chocolate-covered almonds.

— For $8: Sweet and salty trail mix and mixed chocolate-covered cranberries.

— For $7.50: Milk chocolate-covered peanuts.

— For $7: Milk chocolate-covered raisins and turkish apricots.

Also available, for $6, are gummi bears.

The order deadline is Oct. 21. Checks should be made payable to “St. John’s WELCA” and sent to St. John’s Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 184, Sibley, IL 61773.

Persons with questions can call Carol at 217-745-2356 or Gerry at 217-745-2445.