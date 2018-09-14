Tattered flags being collected for flag-retirement ceremony

PIPER CITY — The Gov. Thomas Ford Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) is collecting U.S. flags so that they can be properly retired during a public flag retirement ceremony scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 20, at the Branch Park at 200 E. Walnut St. in Piper City.

Tubs for flag collection have been placed at locations in Piper City, including the Vermilion Valley Bank, Piper City Public Library, Piper City Post Office and Tri-Point Elementary/Junior High School. Collection tubs are also in Fairbury at Dave’s Supermarket; in Forrest at the post office; and in Chatsworth at Casey’s General Store.

People are also welcome to bring their flags directly to the retirement ceremony.

For more information, people can contact Joyce Bender Schmale at 217-586-7970.