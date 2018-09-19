Entries, vendors sought for Gibson City's Lighted Christmas Parade

GIBSON CITY — Gibson City’s 24th annual Lighted Christmas Parade, sponsored by the Gibson Area Chamber of Commerce, is set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, with the parade’s theme being “An Old-Fashioned Christmas.”

Entries in the parade will line up at County Market on Gibson City’s south side starting at 5 p.m. The parade will step off at 6:30 p.m. and head west on Illinois 9 before turning north onto Sangamon Avenue and heading downtown until 10th Street, when entries may pull off at any time after that.

Registration forms for parade entries are available from Mayor Dan Dickey, who is spearheading the organization of this year’s parade, by contacting him at mayor@gibsoncityillinois.com. It is requested that completed registration forms be returned to Dickey by Wednesday, Nov. 14, if possible; however, entries will be accepted until 5 p.m. on the day of the event at County Market.

The entry that is named the overall winner will receive $300 in Gibson Bucks gift certificates. The overall winner will not be eligible to win individual categories, the winners of which will be awarded $75 in Gibson Bucks.

Entries should have lights of some kind and a sign designating the business or owner of the float. Signs will be supplied for all rental entries. Each entry is responsible for supplying electricity for their float.

It is requested that no Santa Claus or Mrs. Claus be with any entry. This is to ensure that children are not confused with there being more than one Santa and Mrs. Clause.

Not allowed are walking entries. Also, no candy or giveaway items may be thrown from a float or vehicle in the parade.

Food and craft vendors are also being sought for the parade. Anyone interested in becoming a food or craft vendor is asked to register by Nov. 2. However, last-minute vendor signups may be permitted on the night of the parade. It is requested that each vendor be open from 4 to 8 p.m. Nov. 17.

For more information about registering a parade entry or becoming a food or craft vendor during the parade, people can contact Dickey at 217-781-1905 or Susie Tongate at 309-825-0311.