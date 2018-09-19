Flu clinics scheduled in Iroquois County

WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Public Health Department (ICPHD) released its 2017 flu clinic schedule.

Dee Ann Schippert, public health administrator, said clinics have been scheduled throughout Iroquois County in order to provide easy access for residents.

Also available are walk-in flu clinics at the health department office at 1001 E. Grant St. in Watseka from Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. throughout the flu season.

“The CDC and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) are strongly advising vaccinations for everyone 6 months of age or older,” said Vonda Pruitt, director of nursing for the health department. “We look forward to providing flu vaccines for adults at our public clinics. Children may also receive the flu vaccine by scheduling an appointment at our office.”

Another important note, according to Pruitt, is that children age 8 and under may require two vaccinations at least one month apart to achieve immunity. Health department staff will need to review prior vaccination information on the child in order to make such a determination.

Pruitt also noted that a physician’s order is required prior to giving a vaccination to pregnant or breastfeeding women.

Schippert said there is still a small percentage of the population that believes you can get the flu from the flu shot.

“There is no live virus in the flu vaccines we provide,” Schippert said. “It is impossible to ‘get the flu’ from the vaccine. The vaccines we utilize today are approved by the Food and Drug Administration and are very safe. It takes up to two weeks for protection to develop after the shot, and there is the rare occasion when a person will become ill during that period of time. The illness is not from the flu vaccine. The person either had contracted the flu virus prior to achieving immunity or is suffering from another illness having the same or similar symptoms as the flu.”

Schippert also noted that the flu vaccine that will be administered at public clinics this year is a quadrivalent vaccine, which offers protection against four strains of flu. It is preservative-free, containing no thimerosal or mercury. It will be administered using syringes that are latex-free.

As in the past, it is requested that those attending a clinic wear clothing that provides easy access to the vaccination site. The cost is $35 per dose.

In addition to the quadrivalent flu vaccine, the health department will soon be offering the high-dose flu vaccine for $70 per dose.

If persons have coverage for the flu vaccine through Medicare or one of the following listed insurance companies, the Iroquois County Public Health Department can bill them directly. The health department can currently bill Aetna, BlueCross/Blue Shield of Illinois PPO, Health Alliance, HealthLink PPO, HealthLink HMO, Cigna and United Healthcare. A receipt will be provided to enable those with other insurance coverage to obtain reimbursement.



Flu clinic schedule

The Iroquois County Public Health Department is offering walk-in flu clinics at its office in Watseka throughout the flu season from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Other clinics offered are listed below:

➜ 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 1, at the health department office in Watseka.

➜ 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3, at the Crescent City Community Center.

➜ 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9, at Iroquois Farmers State Bank in Iroquois.

➜ Noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9, at Beaverville Hardware in Beaverville.

➜ 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, at ABRA in Sheldon.

➜ 2 to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12, at Iroquois Farmers State Bank in Gilman.

➜ 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, at Heritage Woods in Watseka.

➜ 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, at Creekside Terrace in Cissna Park.

➜ 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Oct. 23, at The Arc in Watseka.

➜ 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25, at Presence Merkle-Knipprath in Clifton.

➜ 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, at the Citizens State Bank in Milford.

For more information on the clinics, call the Iroquois County Public Health Department at 815-432-2483.