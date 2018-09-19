Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court:



Felonies

• Deborah L. Tafoya, 64, of Champaign, for aggravated driving under the influence and driving on a revoked/suspended driver’s license.

• Mary W. Heflin, 60, of Chicago, for unauthorized possession of a prescription form.

• Ramsey Figley, 36, of Toledo, Ohio, for possession of a controlled substance and possession of hypodermic syringes/needles.

• Lisa M. Bitzell, 53, of Hoopeston, for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of unlawful use of a black-jack/knife.

• Drake A. Vanduzer, 32, of Ottawa, for receiving/possessing/selling a stolen vehicle.



Misdemeanors

• Edward J. Nuss, 24, of Thomasboro, for domestic battery.

• Edward S. Lutz, 61, of Melvin, for disorderly conduct.



DUI

• Ramsey M. Figley, 36, of Toledo, Ohio, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Carter J. Martin, 18, of Hoopeston, for driving under the influence of alcohol.



Civil law violation

• Skyler Hawk Confer, 21, of Saybrook, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.

• Carter J. Martin, 18, of Hoopeston, for possession of drug paraphernalia.



Traffic tickets

• Chelsea N. McCray, 24, of Cissna Park, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.

• Tina L. Black, 51, of Tilton, for use of unsafe tires.

• Amy M. Gimble, 36, of Essex, for an obstructed driver’s view.

• Quintavious Deandre Anderson, 21, of Covington, Ga., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Leslie Chan, 23, of Chicago, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Jacob E. Kizer, 29, of Rantoul, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Amy M. Peterson, 49, of Oakwood, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Suad Bashshar El-Jawhari, 21, of Plainfield, for driving on a suspended driver’s license, operating a vehicle with suspended registration and disregarding an official traffic-control device.

• Dennis R. Whitehouse, 71, of Elliott, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver and a child-restraint violation.

• Tariq A. Alshammari, 22, of Chicago, for driving with no valid driver’s license, operating a vehicle with suspended registration, operating an uninsured vehicle and driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Christopher J. Russell, 33, of Olney, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Terrence D. Carswell, 33, of Berwyn, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and improper use of a turn signal.

• Andrew C. Hesterberg, 23, of Loda, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Elsie M. Komnick, 58, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• A 17-year-old male from Loda, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit and driving during a restricted time on a graduated driver’s license.

• Shibi He, 23, of Urbana, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Ernest D. Holycross, no age listed, of Danville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Sonia Suarez-Diaz, no age listed, of Kankakee, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Brandon C. Holt, no age listed, of Mont Belvieu, Texas, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Elijah E. Price, no age listed, of Watseka, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Kimberly A. Clark, no age listed, of Chatsworth, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Frank J. Meents, no age listed, of Channahon, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Ramsey M. Figley, 36, of Toledo, Ohio, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.

• Carter J. Martin, 18, of Hoopeston, for improper traffic lane usage and illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver.

• Marvin L. McLaughlin, 53, of Roberts, for expired registration and driving with no valid driver’s license.

• Jose E. Ramos Maya, 25, of Urbana, for driving with no valid driver’s license and a headlight violation.

• Brian L. Birkey, 60, of Champaign, for improper passing of an emergency vehicle, allowing unlawful use of a license and driving with no valid driver’s license.

• Steven A. Raquel, no age listed, of Naperville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Berkan Usta, 24, of Champaign, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit and driving with no valid driver’s license.



Ordinance violations

• Dana M. Walter, 32, of Gibson City, for violation of the Animals At Large Act.

• Patricia S. Austin, 36, of Gibson City, for inoperable motor vehicles.



Forcible entry and detainer

• Palen Real Estate Inc. vs. Lisa Yates.



Small claims

• State Farm Bank vs. Kristen Whitaker.

• Vermilion Valley Bank vs. Jeffery L. Richardson of Piper City and Philis L. Richardson of Piper City.

• Vermilion Valley Bank vs. Cassy D. Lamb of Piper City.

• Vermilion Valley Bank vs. Kandi R. Wallace of Buckley.

• Vermilion Valley Bank vs. Danielle Mauricio of Cicero.

• LVNV Funding LLC vs. Kathy Sue Donley of Paxton.

• LVNV Funding LLC vs. David Garrett of Paxton.



Arbitration

• Discover Bank vs. Darren Case of Gibson City.



Family (Child support)

• Courtney J. St. Clair vs. Sebastian A. Burgrabe.

• Jessica R. Nicholson and the Illinois Department of Healthcare & Family Services vs. Derrick Cowger.