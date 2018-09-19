Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court:
Felonies
• Deborah L. Tafoya, 64, of Champaign, for aggravated driving under the influence and driving on a revoked/suspended driver’s license.
• Mary W. Heflin, 60, of Chicago, for unauthorized possession of a prescription form.
• Ramsey Figley, 36, of Toledo, Ohio, for possession of a controlled substance and possession of hypodermic syringes/needles.
• Lisa M. Bitzell, 53, of Hoopeston, for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of unlawful use of a black-jack/knife.
• Drake A. Vanduzer, 32, of Ottawa, for receiving/possessing/selling a stolen vehicle.
Misdemeanors
• Edward J. Nuss, 24, of Thomasboro, for domestic battery.
• Edward S. Lutz, 61, of Melvin, for disorderly conduct.
DUI
• Ramsey M. Figley, 36, of Toledo, Ohio, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Carter J. Martin, 18, of Hoopeston, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Civil law violation
• Skyler Hawk Confer, 21, of Saybrook, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.
• Carter J. Martin, 18, of Hoopeston, for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Traffic tickets
• Chelsea N. McCray, 24, of Cissna Park, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.
• Tina L. Black, 51, of Tilton, for use of unsafe tires.
• Amy M. Gimble, 36, of Essex, for an obstructed driver’s view.
• Quintavious Deandre Anderson, 21, of Covington, Ga., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Leslie Chan, 23, of Chicago, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Jacob E. Kizer, 29, of Rantoul, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Amy M. Peterson, 49, of Oakwood, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Suad Bashshar El-Jawhari, 21, of Plainfield, for driving on a suspended driver’s license, operating a vehicle with suspended registration and disregarding an official traffic-control device.
• Dennis R. Whitehouse, 71, of Elliott, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver and a child-restraint violation.
• Tariq A. Alshammari, 22, of Chicago, for driving with no valid driver’s license, operating a vehicle with suspended registration, operating an uninsured vehicle and driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Christopher J. Russell, 33, of Olney, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Terrence D. Carswell, 33, of Berwyn, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and improper use of a turn signal.
• Andrew C. Hesterberg, 23, of Loda, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.
• Elsie M. Komnick, 58, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• A 17-year-old male from Loda, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit and driving during a restricted time on a graduated driver’s license.
• Shibi He, 23, of Urbana, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Ernest D. Holycross, no age listed, of Danville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Sonia Suarez-Diaz, no age listed, of Kankakee, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Brandon C. Holt, no age listed, of Mont Belvieu, Texas, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Elijah E. Price, no age listed, of Watseka, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Kimberly A. Clark, no age listed, of Chatsworth, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Frank J. Meents, no age listed, of Channahon, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Ramsey M. Figley, 36, of Toledo, Ohio, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
• Carter J. Martin, 18, of Hoopeston, for improper traffic lane usage and illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver.
• Marvin L. McLaughlin, 53, of Roberts, for expired registration and driving with no valid driver’s license.
• Jose E. Ramos Maya, 25, of Urbana, for driving with no valid driver’s license and a headlight violation.
• Brian L. Birkey, 60, of Champaign, for improper passing of an emergency vehicle, allowing unlawful use of a license and driving with no valid driver’s license.
• Steven A. Raquel, no age listed, of Naperville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Berkan Usta, 24, of Champaign, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit and driving with no valid driver’s license.
Ordinance violations
• Dana M. Walter, 32, of Gibson City, for violation of the Animals At Large Act.
• Patricia S. Austin, 36, of Gibson City, for inoperable motor vehicles.
Forcible entry and detainer
• Palen Real Estate Inc. vs. Lisa Yates.
Small claims
• State Farm Bank vs. Kristen Whitaker.
• Vermilion Valley Bank vs. Jeffery L. Richardson of Piper City and Philis L. Richardson of Piper City.
• Vermilion Valley Bank vs. Cassy D. Lamb of Piper City.
• Vermilion Valley Bank vs. Kandi R. Wallace of Buckley.
• Vermilion Valley Bank vs. Danielle Mauricio of Cicero.
• LVNV Funding LLC vs. Kathy Sue Donley of Paxton.
• LVNV Funding LLC vs. David Garrett of Paxton.
Arbitration
• Discover Bank vs. Darren Case of Gibson City.
Family (Child support)
• Courtney J. St. Clair vs. Sebastian A. Burgrabe.
• Jessica R. Nicholson and the Illinois Department of Healthcare & Family Services vs. Derrick Cowger.
