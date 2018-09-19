Ford County Public Health schedules walk-in flu clinics

PAXTON — The Ford County Public Health Department released its 2018 flu clinic schedule recently.

Fifteen walk-in flu clinics are scheduled in Ford County through October. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) are strongly advising vaccinations for everyone 6 months of age and older.

It is requested that those attending a clinic wear a shirt or blouse that provides easy access to the vaccination site.

Persons on Medicare, Health Alliance, Humana, Coventry, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Medicaid, United Healthcare, Aetna, Cigna or are a state employee are required to present their card at the time of vaccination.

Individuals not covered by those insurance companies may pay privately for their vaccination.

People are asked to call the health department’s office at 217-379-9281 prior to a flu clinic or an appointment to check the status of their coverage if their insurance is not listed above.

Children up to 18 years old who have Medicaid should attend a clinic scheduled at the health department or call to schedule an appointment.



Schedule of flu clinics

The following flu clinics are scheduled:

➜ 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 28, at Gibson City Telecare, 215 E. Third St., Gibson City.

➜ 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2, at the health department office at 235 N. Taft St. in Paxton.

➜ 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 4, at Schoolhouse Apartments, 200 N. Melvin St., Gibson City.

➜ 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5, at the health department office at 235 N. Taft St. in Paxton.

➜ 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9, at Paxton IGA, 144 W. Pells St., Paxton.

➜ 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, at the health department office at 235 N. Taft St. in Paxton.

➜ 8:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 12, at the American Evangelical Lutheran Church, 905 E. First St., Gibson City.

➜ 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, at Big R, 623 E. First St., Gibson City.

➜ 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 15, at the health department office at 235 N. Taft St. in Paxton.

➜ 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17, at the Kempton American Legion, 212 First St., Kempton.

➜ 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, at the health department office at 235 N. Taft St. in Paxton.

➜ 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 22, at the health department office at 235 N. Taft St. in Paxton.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, people can call the health department at 217-379-9281.