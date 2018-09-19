Jordan Giese named PBL High School's student of month

PAXTON — Jordan Giese of Loda has been named Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School’s student of the month for September.

The senior was nominated for the award by his chemistry and physics teacher, Dave Shellhamer. In Shellhamer’s nomination letter, he wrote:

“Jordan has gone beyond expectations these first few weeks of school. Specifically, Jordan saw that my classroom had been rearranged due to the summer construction and many of my materials were placed on benchtops and in my chemical storage area. Jordan took it upon himself to volunteer to help me clean my classroom and organize my materials to store them in my decreased storage spaces.

“He spent time in my classroom during his study hall as well as for hours after school these first two weeks. Jordan even assembled a new bookshelf I had purchased which fit into a smaller space in my classroom. Without his willingness to assist me, I would be significantly behind in making sure my classroom was in good condition to teach every day. Jordan has always been helpful and kind to his teachers and fellow peers, and I think these qualities represent what should be admired in a PBL student.”

Giese participates in many extra-curricular activities at PBL High School, including being part of the cross country and track and field teams, scholastic bowl team, math team, bridge team and Blue Crew. He has volunteered a week of his time twice in the past two years to participate in the school’s community-service trip to the Mississippi Delta. The students who attend the trip assist Habitat for Humanity in building homes for the underprivileged in the Delta. He has also participated in the walk for MS in the city of Champaign.

Over this past summer, Giese worked at Colmac Coil in Paxton as an engineering intern. His plans after high school are to attend college — which one is currently undecided — and he is leaning toward a major in chemistry.

The student of the month award is administered by the nonprofit PBL Education Foundation. The award recognizes PBL High School students who demonstrate the school district’s mission of “excellence through rigor, relevance and relationships.” Teachers are free to nominate students by any criteria they choose as long as it demonstrates the school’s mission.

This year, each month’s winner receives $50 in Paxton Area Chamber Bucks gift certificates. Previously, honorees received $25 in Chamber Bucks.

The 2018-19 student of the month program is sponsored by Gilbane Building Co.