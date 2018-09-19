Loda trustees hear report from village auditor

LODA — The village’s auditor, Stan Feller, presented the town board last Wednesday with his yearly audit report for the village.

Feller said the village’s finances are in good shape, although the town could find ways to raise more revenue through increasing its tax levy for its liability insurance and Social Security funds.

Feller also said the water department could raise revenue by modifying its water service rates. Feller said the village has 62 water service customers who pay the minimum fee of $30, while 98 others average a payment of below the $30 minimum, meaning 58 percent pay less than the minimum required.

Feller suggested that the village raise the base rate and lower the “above base” rate, as those paying above the base rate are “pulling all the weight of the water fund.”

Feller said Loda has an old water system, which causes a 62 percent deficiency rate of what water runs through the treatment plant versus what is billed to customers. The issue, Feller said, could be related to water meters not reading correctly, the meter at the plant not reading correctly, or the presence of leaks underground.

“What this means is that only 62 percent of the water goes to customers,” Feller said. “This tells me there is an issue somewhere.”

Meanwhile, Feller said the village’s assessed value is rising now after dropping from $3.5 million in 2010 to $3.278 million in 2015. Feller said the village’s state income tax revenue increased by $4,300, sales tax revenue by $1,400 and video gambling revenue by $11,000.



In other business:

➜ Trustees voted unanimously to appoint Gene Breeden Jr. to a seat on the board that was vacated by Richard Manzke. Breeden lives in Loda with his wife, Ronda, who is also a village trustee, and his son, Michael. The seat Breeden filled is up for election again on April 2, 2019.

➜ Village engineer Tom Overmyer said he is making progress on work related to a proposed new water tower in Loda. Overmyer said he would soon be interviewing candidates for the project’s grant administrator, who would be responsible for checking the job site to make sure all is going well and making sure the village is paying prevailing wages and doing other required work. Village Board President Carol Arseneau told Overmyer that someone has expressed interest in demolishing a house sitting on the property where the new water tower would be located. The property was purchased by the village from former board member Manzke. Arseneau said she was working on a contract for the demolition and would give it to the village’s attorney for his review. Trustee Ronda Breeden questioned whether bids from contractors had been solicited. Arseneau responded by saying bids had not been solicited, and the interested party had approached the village. However, anyone who would like to bid on the demolition work is asked to contact Arseneau, whose telephone number is listed on the village’s website and in the glass box on the front of the Village Hall. Overmyer also noted that bidding on the water tower project should start early this winter or after first of the year..

➜ The board granted Cathy and Allen Tittle a building permit for a 24-by-12-foot building on their property and, for a second consecutive month, tabled approval of a separate building permit requested by Jerry McCreary. The village was able to verify that McCreary’s property had enough space for the structure he wants to build, but it may need rezoned before a permit can be issued.

➜ Trustees approved the village’s tax levy ordinance for the 2018-19 fiscal year.

➜ Village Clerk Regina Ptacek said residents interested in running for villagewide positions in the April 2019 election can pick up nominating petitions from her. Up for election are the seats of four trustees. Petitions can be circulated starting Sept. 18 and must contain between three and 53 signatures. Meanwhile, Ptacek said the deadline to register to vote in Iroquois County is Oct. 9, and she said she would be available to assist with registering prospective voters.

➜ Trustees authorized Kaufmann Welding to repair some playground equipment at a cost of up to $200.

➜ The board learned that 13 locations had been identified for the placement of new trees donated to the village by the Loda Federated Bank. The village is taking suggestions on where to put the trees, and anyone with ideas is asked to contact a board member. The trees must be placed on public property and cannot interfere with any utilities.

➜ Trustees voted to allow Treasurer Myles Reck to spend up to $500 to have a village-owned truck repaired.

➜ The board voted unanimously to accept Boyce Electric’s bid of $7,500 to install new electric in the pavilion at the village park and install additional lighting at the park.

➜ Trustees approved a request from Sandy Coffey to close off the 200 block of South Elm Street to accommodate a block party on Oct. 6.