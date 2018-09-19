Monthly water service billing, rate hike suggested in Buckley

BUCKLEY — Buckley’s auditor, Stan Feller, suggested that the village bill residents for water service on a monthly basis and also increase the base water rates charged to residents during the village board’s monthly meeting.

Feller noted that as a result of a reduction in the town’s assessed value, the village is not receiving the amount of property taxes it needs.

Also at the meeting, board members discussed the ongoing problem of unpaid water bills. Trustees said water service shutoffs do not happen until a bill goes unpaid for as much as 80 days.

A landlord who was present said he owns six properties in town and feels that a monthly billing cycle and a firm shutoff policy would help the situation. He said one of his tenants left a large unpaid water bill, but he felt service should have been shut off much sooner to avoid the bill growing. He offered to pay the bill without the late fees, and the board agreed to the proposal.

A proposed new plan to cut down on the time it takes to shut off water service for unpaid bills will be reviewed by the village attorney before possible approval by the board.



Other business

In other business at the meeting:

➜ The board approved the only bid received for tree removal, from Price Tree Service for $3,000.

➜ Maintenance employee Donnie Miller said the Buckley Lake building had been painted. Some other painting had also been completed, he said, adding that he has contacted someone to help him install some new doors.

➜ Papers were signed giving the village one year to correct a drainage problem as requested by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.

➜ Paula Rossow, a Loda resident and Democratic candidate for the Iroquois County Board, introduced herself to the board and public and offered to answer any questions.

➜ Village Clerk Jim Biggs said three village board seats will be up for election next April. The seats are currently held by Terry Whitebird, Ernie Hoopingarner and Shane Stachura. Nominating petitions can be picked up and circulated by prospective candidates starting Sept. 18. For a candidate to appear on the election ballot, the petitions must be filed between Dec. 10 and Dec. 17.

➜ A 4-inch water-main break was repaired, but a boil order remained in effect, the board learned.

➜ Board members authorized ERH Enterprises Inc. of Westville to repair a fire hydrant at the park at a cost of $6,486.

➜ Paint parties are held the third Monday of each month, the board learned.

➜ There will be a “Movie in the Park” event at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13.

➜ The board set a tentative date of 6 p.m. Oct. 18 at Christ Lutheran High School in Buckley for a question-and-answer session concerning the village’s plans for a proposed sewage-treatment plant.