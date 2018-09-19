PAXTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Berkan Usta, 24, of Champaign, was arrested for driving with no valid driver’s license during a traffic stop at 2:37 p.m. Monday, Sept. 17, at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Spruce Street. Paxton police pulled over a vehicle driven by Usta after they saw him driving 52 mph in a 30-mph speed zone. The 2011 Chevrolet that Usta was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Carter J. Martin, 18, of Hoopeston, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia and was ticketed for illegal transportation of alcohol, illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor and improper traffic lane usage during a traffic stop at 11:44 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, at the intersection of Pells Street and Stockholm Road. During the traffic stop, Martin allegedly failed field-sobriety tests. Two passengers in Martin’s vehicle — Davion L. Colunga, 20, of Hoopeston, and Jose M. Colunga, 20, of Newman — were ticketed for unlawful consumption of alcohol by a minor. The 2014 Chrysler 200 that Martin was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Ramsey M. Figley, 36, of Toledo, Ohio, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence, aggravated driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a revoked driver’s license on Saturday, Sept. 15, after Paxton police found him slumped over behind the wheel of a vehicle parked in the middle of the roadway in the area of Fall and Orleans streets around 8:48 p.m. Upon arrival, police were able to wake Figley, who subsequently failed field-sobriety tests at the scene. A search of Figley’s vehicle revealed the presence of two spoons with heroin residue, two hypodermic syringes, a number of cotton balls, and a metal pipe with a Brillow pad in it believed to have been used to smoke crack cocaine. The 2014 Dodge Durango that Figley was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Marvin L. McLaughlin, 53, of Roberts, was arrested for driving with no valid driver’s license and ticketed for expired registration during a traffic stop at 2:37 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, at the intersection of Taft and Pells streets. The 1994 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck he was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Jose E. Ramos Maya, 25, of Champaign, was arrested for driving with no valid driver’s license and ticketed for improper lighting during a traffic stop at 12:40 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, in the 200 block of North Market Street. Police pulled over his vehicle for having only one functioning headlight. The 2001 Nissan Ultima he was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Brian L. Birkey, 60, of Champaign, was arrested for driving with no valid driver’s license and possession of drug paraphernalia and was ticketed for unlawful use of a license and failure to yield one full lane to an emergency vehicle during a traffic stop at 6:23 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14, at the intersection of U.S. 45 and Ford County Road 275 North. Police pulled over the vehicle Birkey was driving after it allegedly came within 6 inches of a squad car that was conducting a traffic stop. Under state law, drivers are required to move over into the farthest lane away from a stopped emergency vehicle. After being found to have no valid driver’s license, Birkey was arrested and placed into the back of a squad car, where he allegedly was seen trying to shove an item of drug paraphernalia into a seat cushion. The 2004 Dodge Caravan that Birkey was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Barbara J. Stockman, 85, of Paxton, was ticketed for failure to yield the right-of-way on Friday, Sept. 14, following a two-vehicle accident at 4:47 p.m. at the intersection of Orleans and Taft streets. The accident occurred when Stockman was driving a 2002 Dodge sedan east on Orleans Street and struck a northbound 2012 Dodge Caravan driven by Ashlee E. Bertan, 31, of Paxton. No injuries were reported.

➜ Tariq A. Alshammari, 22, of Chicago, was arrested for driving with no valid driver’s license and ticketed for speeding, operating a vehicle with suspended registration and operating an uninsured vehicle during a traffic stop at 10:55 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12, in the parking lot of the Casey’s General Store at 585 S. Market St. The traffic stop was initiated after police saw him speeding. The 2004 Lexus ES330 four-door car that he was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ No tickets were issued and no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at 8:50 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11, at the intersection of Green and Vermilion streets. The accident occurred when a 1997 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Jordan S. Merrill, 19, of Paxton, collided with a 2001 GMC Yukon driven by Ileeha N. Harlan, 34, of Paxton, as Merrill was turning north onto Vermilion Street from Green Street and Harlan was southbound on Vermilion Street.

GIBSON CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:

➜ Lindsey R. Johnson, 27, of rural Foosland, for driving with a suspended driver’s license, speeding and operating an uninsured vehicle on Friday, Sept. 14.

➜ Dana M. Walter, 32, of 522 S. West St., Gibson City, for allowing an animal to run at large on Wednesday, Sept. 12.

➜ John P. Pittman, 38, of Milton, Wis., for an in-state warrant on Wednesday, Sept. 12.

➜ Patricia S. Austin, 36, of 124 N. Pine St., Gibson City, for having inoperable motor vehicles on Tuesday, Sept. 11.

➜ Nathan N. Steinmeyer, 27, of 530 Gray St., Gibson City, for aggravated domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence on Wednesday, Sept. 5.

➜ Dana M. Walter, 32, of 522 S. West St., Gibson City, for an in-state warrant on Monday, Sept. 3.

IROQUOIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Mercedes Marquis, 27, of Sheldon, was arrested by Sheldon police on a warrant out of Missouri on Monday, Sept. 17.

➜ Joseph McCormick, 25, of Hoopeston, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for domestic battery and aggravated battery to a police officer on Sunday, Sept. 16.

➜ Sean J. Jordan, 42, of Chebanse, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for domestic battery on Sunday, Sept. 16.

➜ Candace B. Pinkstaff, 21, of Watseka, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on warrants for burglary and failure to appear in court for resisting arrest on Thursday, Sept. 13. Pinkstaff was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a narcotics instrument, theft and forgery.

➜ Joel C. Ishmiel, 24, of Gilman, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for possession of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended driver’s license on Monday, Sept. 10.

DISTRICT 21 ILLINOIS STATE POLICE

ASHKUM — District 21 Illinois State Police issued 29 traffic tickets — including 18 for failure to wear a seat belt and one for a child-restraint violation — to go along with 21 written warnings during Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) conducted in Kankakee, Iroquois and Ford counties on Thursday, Sept. 13. The patrols focused on making sure all vehicle occupants were wearing their seat belts as required by Illinois law. District 21 Illinois State Police will conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols in Kankakee, Iroquois and Ford counties again on Oct. 17, Oct. 23 and Oct. 30.