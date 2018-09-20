Tolley hired as Paxton Area Chamber director

PAXTON — The Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce has hired Ashley Tolley as its new executive director.

Tolley replaces Madison Duden, who recently graduated from Eastern Illinois University and accepted a job at Busey Bank.

Tolley is a 2004 graduate of Blue Ridge High School in Farmer City. She is married to Landon Tolley and has two children — Morgan, 8, and Warren, 3.

Besides working as the chamber’s executive director, Tolley is employed by Edward Jones, working in Austin Curtis’ office in downtown Paxton. The office moved to downtown Paxton from Rantoul in January 2018.

For the past two years, Tolley has also been on the planning committee for the annual Paxton Swine ‘N Dine BBQ Contest & Festival.

“I am truly so excited to be a part of the Paxton community again,” Tolley said. “When I took a new job and moved away from Paxton in 2011, I knew that someday I would come back to raise my family here. I made many friends when I worked here and continued those friendships through the years. Finally, two years ago we decided to pack up and move back to the town I had been missing and my husband’s hometown.

“Paxton is a great community to raise a family in. It has a lot to offer and continues to grow. I am proud to be a (Paxton-Buckley-Loda) parent, and being given the opportunity to be apart of the Paxton Area Chamber family is a blessing. I can’t wait to meet new people and make some new friends with this new role as the chamber director.”

Tolley can be reached at the Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce’s office at 103 N. Market St., Suite B, or by calling 217-379-4655.

