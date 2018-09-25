Dog park almost ready to open in Gibson City

By ROSS BROWN

bluehavanaross@gmail.com



GIBSON CITY — Gibson City’s first dog park is almost ready to open at the Jordan Industrial Park, and new regulations have been approved for people who use it.

City council members voted unanimously Monday night to amend the city’s ordinance code by setting ground rules regarding residents’ use of park grounds.

Under the approved changes, dog owners will be responsible for any injuries or damages occurring at the park and must pick up feces or face a fine up to $750.

Gary Lutterbie, who has been in charge of developing the dog park and adjacent fishing pond, said bags would be provided but storage containers have not come in yet. The ordinance makes it the dog owner’s responsibility to clean up animal waste even if bags are not provided.

Other requirements include dogs being leashed when outside the dog park and the gates being kept shut. Dangerous animals and dogs in heat are prohibited from the dog park.

Lutterbie said illegal dumping has occurred at a dumpster on the property. A television and mattress were found last week. Lutterbie said he removed both items and disposed of them elsewhere. When asked about installing a security camera, Lutterbie cautioned that the pond site does not have electricity yet, although Alderman Scott Davis said a solar-powered portable camera could be installed but might come with a substantial price.

Police Chief Adam Rosendahl discouraged an “illegal dumping” sign, saying he would rather fine individuals than provide an advance warning.

In other business at Monday’s meeting of the Gibson City Council:

➜ Council members voted to extend the city’s community recycling program for a 14th year. Karen Kummerow, chairman of the city’s recycling board, said Ridgeview Recycling owner Andy Tull has been “very accommodating” and always shows up on recycling days, which are held on the first and third Saturdays of each month. Per figures provided by Kummerow, 209 recycling passes were sold last year, totaling $3,793. Pass sales accounted for 49 percent of the $7,800 total cost, with the rest coming from the city. Senior citizens make up a majority — 68 percent — of the recycling program’s customer base, with 44 percent of those being residents and 24 percent non-residents. Last year’s recycling output totaled 144,950 pounds of material, with the majority being cardboard and paper.

➜ The council approved a $550 expenditure to allow Todd McNutt to take drone video footage of the city’s recently painted water towers for a “tank of the year” competition with Tnemec Inc. City Superintendent Randy Stauffer said the footage could also be used for television advertising. Alderman Susie Tongate suggested drone footage be taken of the North Park and the downtown area around Christmas time.

➜ Council members agreed to sell the old metal slide and swing set from North Park to Marcy Wachstetter for $250 for use at a private residence south of Gibson City. Stauffer told the council that the metal slide could not be reused by the city because “it is not considered a safe structure by our insurance company.” Staffer said the scrap value was less than $20. Alderman Nelda Jordan suggested the old log cabin from the park be installed near the dog park. Mayor Dan Dickey said the idea would be discussed at a later date. The old equipment was recently removed as part of the Gibson City Rotary Club’s playground renovation project. Tongate said the club is hosting an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7, for the public to view the new equipment.