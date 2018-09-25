Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:



Felonies

• Dakota J. Degarmo, 20, of Paxton, for residential burglary.

• Angela S. Purtell, 46, of Paxton, for residential burglary.



DUI

• Ruth A. Hardy, 71, of Gibson City, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Jordan M. Glad, 24, of Gifford, for driving under the influence of alcohol.



Civil law violation

• Davion L. Colunga, 20, of Hoopeston, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.

• Jordan M. Glad, 24, of Gifford, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.



Conservation violation

• Dana M. Walter, 32, of Gibson City, for two counts of possessing/selling reptile eggs and two counts of release of herptiles.



Traffic tickets

• Felipe A. Colunga, 26, of Sibley, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Timothy M. Lowery, 46, of Elgin, for an obstructed driver’s view.

• Phyllis A. Blackford, 71, of Rankin, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Davion L. Colunga, 20, of Hoopeston, for illegal transportation of alcohol by a passenger.

• A 16-year-old male from Rantoul, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Jose M. Colunga, 20, of Newman, for illegal transportation of alcohol by a passenger.

• Brandon L. Palomo, 20, of Rankin, for operating an uninsured vehicle and driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Barbara J. Stockman, 85, of Paxton, for failure to obey a yield sign.

• Andrew M. Griffeth, 28, of Paxton, for improper passing.

• Tammie Walsh, 49, of Plainfield, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• David W. Clayton, 31, of Rantoul, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Lindsey R. Johnson, 27, of Foosland, for driving on a suspended driver’s license, driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Elvis R. Lainez, 19, of Houston, Texas, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Jalen E. Hopson, 21, of Bellwood, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Dustin M. Watson, 28, of Rantoul, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Fidel Cuevas, no age listed, of Gilman, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Paige M. Pritchett, no age listed, of Paxton, for disregarding a stop sign.

• Christopher R. Izydorek, 35, of Paxton, for driving with no valid driver’s license, operating an uninsured vehicle, expired registration and improper display of registration plates.

• Douglas W> Schmidt, no age listed, of Thawville, for driving 1-10 mph above the speed limit.

• Andrew Clarence Thompson, 24, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Denver F. Taylor Jr., no age listed, of Kankakee, for illegal use of registration/dealer.

• Lucretta A. Eckley, no age listed, of Loda, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Vicki A. Brown, no age listed, of Urbana, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Trent A. Shumway, no age listed, of Champaign, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Taylor J. Dueringer, no age listed, of Melvin, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Theresa M. Hillard, no age listed, of Watseka, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.

• Laura E. Morin, no age listed, of Joliet, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Jose Sebastian Roberto, 33, of Rantoul, for driving with no valid driver’s license and improper traffic lane usage.

• Ruth A. Hardy, no age listed, of Gibson City, for improper traffic lane usage.

• Ruth A. Hardy, no age listed, of Gibson City, for improper use of a turn signal and illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver.

• Jordan M. Glad, 24, of Gifford, for operating an uninsured vehicle and improper traffic lane usage.

• Dirk A. Mason, no age listed, of Galien, Mich., for using an electronic communication device while driving.

• Philip D. Hannah, no age listed, of Elliott, for having an unregistered vehicle.

• Nicholas W. Nelson, 28, of Paxton, for operating a vehicle with suspended registration.

• Logan J. Bramble, no age listed, of Dublin, Ohio, for disregarding a stop sign.



Forcible entry and detainer

• Maria E. Cardoso vs. Tammy Hays, Glenn Velazquez and any known occupants.



Small claims

• Bank of America vs. Patricia A. Bartels.

• Capital One Bank vs. Ruben Carrera.

• Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Nadine L. Znaniecki.

• Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Sheila Liggett.

• Discover Bank vs. Ashley Donley.

• Capital One Bank vs. Rene Movern.

• Capital One Bank vs. Ryan Schoolcraft.

• Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Carey Barfield and Mark Barfield.

• Capital One Bank vs. Ashley A. Barham.



Orders of protection

• Erin Park vs. Jacob Kirkley.