MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) meets from 9 to 11 a.m. on the third Friday of each month at the Paxton Church of the Nazarene, 302 W. State St., Paxton. Meetings for the 2018-19 year will be held Sept. 21, Oct. 19, Nov. 16, Dec. 21, Jan. 18, Feb. 15, March 15, on a date to be determined in April and on May 17. Each meeting includes breakfast, crafts and discussion on relevant topics, with childcare provided. The group is open to mothers of all experience levels. Annual dues cost $31.95. To register, people can visit www.mops.org and type in code “KSIZ.” For more information, people can contact Julie Foster at 618-304-4092.



Divorce Care sessions are being held at 6:30 p.m. each Monday at the Gibson City Bible Church, 309 N. Illinois 47, Gibson City. Divorce Care is a weekly seminar and support group that will help people heal from the hurt of a divorce or separation. Participants learn practical information and gain hope for the future. For more information, contact 217-784-5702 or visit www.gibsoncitybible.org.



Parents of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School juniors are selling raffle tickets for a chance to win $100 per month for an entire year. Tickets cost $10 each or $20 for three. People can contact the parent of a GCMS junior to buy tickets. The winning ticket will be drawn at the Senior Night football game on Oct. 19. The winner does not need to be present to win.



The Gibson City Senior Citizens Club is inviting all people over age 55 to attend a potluck supper on the fourth Thursday of each month from March through October. The club meets at 5 p.m. at the Telecare building near the city’s South Park. Fried chicken and a cold drink is provided. Attendees are asked to bring their own table service.



TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Monday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Kerbside Floral & Tanning, 516 E. Locust St., Chatsworth. Visitors are always welcome, including preteens, teens and adults, both male and female. There is no charge to attend the first meeting. TOPS is a nonprofit, weight-loss support and wellness education organization with thousands of associate chapters in the U.S. and Canada. Members learn about nutrition, portion control, food planning, exercise, motivation and more. For details, people can call Brenda Hemp at 815-954-8835, visit www.tops.org or call TOPS headquarters at 800-932-8677.



The Ford County Historical Society’s Water Tower Museum is open on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The museum, which features Ford County history, is located behind Paxton City Hall, 145 S. Market St. There is no charge for admission to the museum. For more information or to schedule visits or tours at other times, people can call 217-379-4111 or 217-379-3723.



Fisher Odd Fellows Lodge No. 704 meets at 7:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month at the Odd Fellow Hall, located at the corner of Sangamon and Third streets in downtown Fisher. Oddfellowship is a service organization dedicated to the betterment of mankind. Anyone interested in membership information may call 217-897-6544 or stop in at the Free Book Exchange, where pamphlets are available.



Celebrate Recovery sessions are being held at 6:15 p.m. on Thursdays at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship, 925 N. Illinois 47, Gibson City. Food and fellowship will be offered from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m., followed by worship from 6:45 to 7 p.m., a lesson from 7 to 7:30 p.m. and “open share” groups from 7:30 to 8 p.m. Childcare is available. For more information, call 217-784-8673.



Celebrate Recovery sessions are being held at 6 p.m. on Mondays at The Upper Room Bible Church, 455 W. Orleans St., Paxton. Food and fellowship will be offered from 6 to 6:30 p.m., followed by worship from 6:30 to 6:45 p.m., a lesson from 6:45 to 7:15 p.m. and “open share” groups from 7:15 to 7:45 p.m. Childcare is available. For more information, call 217-379-4189.



Yarns and Threads, a group of people who enjoy knitting, crocheting, quilting, embroidery and all other sewing crafts, is inviting members of the public to join the group for its meetings held every Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. at the Paxton Carnegie Library.



The Paxton Thrift Shop’s semi-annual bag sale is set for Wednesday, Sept. 26, through Saturday, Sept. 29. Prices for the bag sale will be $1 per bag on Wednesday, 75 cents per bag on Thursday, 25 cents per bag on Friday and a “surprise” on Saturday. The thrift shop is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. The thrift shop will be closed Wednesday, Oct. 3, and will re-open for business on Thursday, Oct. 4, with fall and winter items for sale.



The Corn Belt Shrine Club of Gibson City will serve ribeye steak sandwiches as well as a bag of chips and a drink for a $9 donation at events scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 27 and Oct. 18 at Sammers II in Gibson City.



The Friends of the Dominy Memorial Library’s fall book sale will be held at the library in Fairbury from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28; and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 29. There will be thousands of gently used books from which to choose, plus a special section of holiday books. For more information, people can visit www.facebook.com/FriendsoftheDominyLibrary.



Paxton High School’s class of 1978 will celebrate its 40-year class reunion during Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School’s homecoming week on Friday, Sept. 28, and Saturday, Sept. 29. The weekend will kick off with an informal gathering at Market Street Tap in downtown Paxton following the homecoming football game Friday evening. On Saturday, classmates will gather at 6:30 p.m. at the Cobblestone Hotel & Suites at 1280 W. Ottawa Road in Paxton. Pizza, soda pop and water will be provided, with a cash bar available throughout the evening. There is no charge for members of the class, but a $10 donation is requested if bringing a guest. Reservations are requested by Sept. 21 via Facebook, (Paxton HS Class of 1978 Facebook) or by emailing Lisa Gritton Upah at lupah@austin.rr.com.



Buckley’s townwide garage sales will be held Friday, Sept. 28, and Saturday, Sept. 29, starting at 8 a.m. each day. Maps showing each garage sale site will be available.



The Walltown 4-H Club will hold a backyard bonfire at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at the Loschen residence at 2084 E. Ford County Road 00 North in rural Paxton. The event will feature games, a hotdog dinner, s’mores and more. The event will allow prospective 4-H members to learn about the club. Those attending are asked to bring a lawn chiar and s’mores sticks. Reservations were requested by Sept. 22 by contacting Cloverbud leader Stephanie Herges at 217-840-1087 or 4-H leaders Kyla DeOrnellas at 217-202-4115 or Allie Loschen at 217-898-2970.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Upper Room Bible Church’s women’s group. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Fisher Free Book Exchange and Rummage Sale will be open from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 1; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13; and 3 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 15, at the corner of Sangamon and Third streets in downtown Fisher. Books and puzzles are available at the exchange, as well as a variety of other items. The honors system is in place, and sales from the rummage table help keep the book exchange’s doors open. For more information, people can call 217-897-6544.



The Paxton American Legion Auxiliary. Post 150 will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 1, at the American Legion building on East Pells Street in Paxton across from Pells Park. The meeting will entail the distribution of the group’s yearly charitable gifts. Refreshments will be served.



A flu-shot clinic will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2, at Christ Lutheran High School, 201 W. Lincoln St., Buckley. The cost for a flu shot is $30. Medicare, Medicaid and most major insurances are accepted. Persons receiving flu shots are asked to bring their insurance cards with them. For more information, people can call the school at 217-394-2547.



Abbe Insurance Agency in Buckley is hosting a Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4. Drinks and appetizers will be provided to persons attending. Abbe Insurance is located at 520 S. Railroad Ave.



The Immanuel Lutheran Church in Loda is holding a homemade goodies sale and garage sale from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5, and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at 113 Iroquois Trail at Lake Iroquois in rural Loda. Proceeds from the sale will go to the Ladies Aid/LWML’s special projects, including Christ Lutheran High School’s student education fund, the St. Louis Seminary student fund and to the church family’s college students. Special items for sale include a gently used couch, an upright freezer and a collector’s seven-piece lighted Spooky Town Halloween village. Items not sold will be donated to local charitable organizations. For more information, people can call Nancy Johnson at 217-386-2587.



The Saybrook Sons of the American Legion Squad No. 427 will host a spaghetti dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5, and Friday, Nov. 2, at the Legion Hall in Saybrook. The cost of the meal is $7. Dinner includes spaghetti, garlic bread and salad. The meal is all-you-can-eat when dining in. Carryout orders are also available.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, in its parking lot to help raise funds for Missions Are Us. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton Carnegie Library will host a program featuring Pat Milchuck, owner of Simply Pat’s Hats & Things in Paxton, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11. The program will be presented by Milchuck in a question-and-answer format. Milchuck will show some of the hats she has made at her shop at the State Street Mall, which is celebrating 10 years in business this year. Milchuck has lived in Paxton since 1970 and is originally from Olean, N.Y. She was trained as a milliner in Buffalo, N.Y. Her hats have made it to the Kentucky Derby, Mardi Gras and a royal wedding in England — and just recently at a high-end car show in Pebble Beach, Calif. Jay Leno once commented on one of Milchuck’s hats that a customer had purchased to match her antique car. Leno told her that he loved the hat. All of Milchuck’s hats are one-of-a-kind creations.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the St. Mary’s Council of Catholic Women. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Bellflower Country Opry’s next country music show will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at the Bellflower Community Center, 104 W. Center St., Bellflower. The guest performer will be Cindy Suttles Moore, a seasoned singer from Decatur. Admission to the show costs $10; children ages 12 and under enter for free. Prior to the show, starting at 5 p.m., a pulled-pork dinner will be served for a $6 fee. For more information or to make reservations, people can call 309-722-3497 or 217-898-7493.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Lake Iroquois Women’s Club. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



A euchre party sponsored by Chic Meredith’s Ford County Relay for Life team is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, at the Moyer District Library, 618 S. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City. There is a $10 entry fee, and snacks and water will be provided. To sign up, people can call 217-784-5267 and leave a message with their name and telephone number.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Rankin Lions Club. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Widow Sons Inner Guard. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Loda Truck and Tractor Pull. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Future Business Leaders of America. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Loda American Legion post. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.