Old Paxton building finally renovated, ready for business

Diane and Corey Tavenner pose in the historic building at 125 N. Market St. in downtown Paxton on Saturday, Sept. 15, as they held an open house that day to show off the building’s newly renovated interior.

PAXTON — It has been quite some time since the historic building at 125 N. Market St. in downtown Paxton occupied a business.

“I have a lot of pictures of the first day I walked in here. It was very dark. There was no electricity in this building for a long time,” said rural Paxton resident Corey Tavenner, who bought the nearly-120-year building in June 2017.

A transformation began not long after that. Today, following a 14-month renovation completed by Tavenner, the building is lit brightly, and it’s ready for its first tenants in a long time.

Salon 222 — currently operated in a building one block to the north — is expected to move in to the building in upcoming weeks, Tavenner said, bringing new activity to a storefront that had sat vacant for several years.

“I’ve got another month to go before they want to take control of it,” Tavenner said.

After falling into disrepair, the building had been used for the past several years for storage. Commonly referred to as the Overstreet building — a reference to its first owner, Fred Overstreet — it was last occupied by a pawn shop, Tavenner said.

According to Tavenner, the building was built by Mr. Overstreet around 1900 and had housed Mr. Overstreet’s jewelry store for its first 11 years. It was later sold, occupying a hat shop until around 1919, when the shop’s owner lost it to foreclosure. Mr. Overstreet’s brother, Ben, then bought the building, running a jewelry store out of it. The jewelry store was later operated by Ben Overstreet’s son and grandson, staying in business there through the mid-1970s.

Tom Borbely then bought the building from the Overstreet family, running a camera shop and jewelry store in it for a few years before Diane Johnson operated a gift shop there. The building also was home to an appliance shop at one point in time.

“Around 1985, Diane Johnson was the last one to do any extensive remodeling to it,” Tavenner said. “It had the same furnace from 1985 when I bought it, and the air conditioning, everything, was so outdated, in bad shape. The electrical was hideous.”

When Tavenner and his wife, Diane, bought the building, it was in “disrepair,” he said.

“The building’s always been an attractive building,” Tavenner said, “but it’s just been let go and let go over the years and has fallen into disrepair.”

But with Corey Tavenner having retired from his 25-year career as an operating engineer at the University of Illinois last October, he knew he would have the time to fix up the building — and he eventually did.

“It’s been a long time,” Tavenner admitted of the 14 months he spent renovating the front part of the building’s interior. “I try to pride myself on doing good work, so I’m not really fast.”

Good work indeed.

With the exception of some electrical and plumbing work done by contractors, Tavenner did almost all of the renovations himself, including the installation of new drywall and woodwork and the restoration of the building’s original hardwood floors and tin ceiling.

The restored ceiling is the highlight. Tavenner found it buried 14 feet above floor level, just above a drop ceiling that had been added at some point in the building’s history.

“I knew the ceiling was something special. I’d never seen anything like it,” Tavenner said. “You can go up and down (Market Street and see similar ceilings), but they’re no where near as nice as this one.”

It took Tavenner about a month of “very dirty work” to remove the original tin ceiling’s panels, which he said were covered with about an eighth of an inch of dust.

“It was originally painted light green, and then they painted white over it, and then (the paint) all started falling off so they put the drop ceiling down below it,” Tavenner said. “When I uncovered (the original ceiling), I saw how they had ripped into it for the heating and the plumbing and really tore it up, and I thought, ‘Man, that is beautiful, but there’s no way we could use it.’”

After removing the tin ceiling, Tavenner eventually realized it was still salvageable. He spent about a week straightening out each panel and cleaning them. He then took them to New Albany, Ind., where the panels were restored to their original beauty over the course of four months by a company there. It then took about a week for the panels to be reinstalled, this time at a height of 11 feet instead of 14 in order to accommodate newly installed duct work.

“That’s the natural metal colors right there that you can see (in each panel),” Tavenner said. “There’s no color added to any of it.”

The amount of work that went into restoring the ceiling was worth it, Tavenner said.

“There’s a lot of man hours in this ceiling, but it’s worth every penny of it,” he said.

Chandeliers purchased by the owners of the salon that will be moving in to the building were later added to the ceiling, making the ceiling stand out even more, Tavenner said.

Tavenner also spent much time restoring the original wood floor. Carpet that had been glued to the floor was removed, and Tavenner, with help from neighbor Kirk Lockhart and others, hand-scraped it twice and then stained it and applied polyurethane to it.

A bathroom in the building was also relocated to a different location.

Meanwhile, Tavenner did not have to do much of anything with the three large cabinets on the front room’s north end, which are original to the building and feature the Overstreet name on the back of them. About the only thing that needed to be done with the cabinets was the removal of their doors, which needed at least 12 1/2 feet of clearance to be opened — about a foot and a half more than what was available once the ceiling was reinstalled at 11 feet. The doors, which weigh close to 200 pounds apiece, are now being stored in the building’s back room.

Tavenner said there had been three other cabinets on the south side of the front room. Tavenner said he sold two of them and still has the other one, which he is considering re-using.

The cabinets currently are being used to show off some of the “treasurers,” as Tavenner likes to call them, that were found in the building as it was being renovated.

Among historical items found in a “cavity” in a wall were an advertisement for fountain pens, an old sewing machine sign, a 12-karat-gold piece of old eyeglasses, and old glass bottles depicting the name of Wright Ice Cream Co., which operated out of the building at the northeast corner of State and Taft streets in Paxton.

Also found in the wall was Ben Overstreet’s diploma from the School of Optometry at Northwestern University, dating back to 1898. Tavenner said he gave the document to the Overstreet family, who have since restored it and framed it.

Also found — in the ceiling area — was a Weller bowl dating back to 1910.

Also displayed on the cabinets are a variety of clocks owned by Tavenner, who is a clock enthusiast and helps the city of Paxton maintain the clock tower above City Hall.

Tavenner said he wanted to thank those who helped with the renovation work, including his nephew Jade Tavenner, daughter Ashley Tavenner and several family members and friends.