PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Paxton police are warning local businesses to be cautious when accepting cash for payment of goods or services following reports that three counterfeit $100 bills were passed at the Dollar General store at 755 S. Railroad Ave. in Paxton in a one-week span. Two of the fake bills were passed on Wednesday, Sept. 19, at the Dollar General by two black females. Then on Monday, Sept. 24, another was passed at the same store by a white male. All three bills had the same serial number (B47468132A). The bills were found to be fake when they were deposited by Dollar General employees at the Farmers-Merchants National Bank in Paxton. Paxton police believe the same people also may be passing counterfeit bills in nearby Rantoul, which has had six reports of counterfeit bills being passed in recent weeks. Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to call Ford County Crimestoppers at 217-784-4173. Informants may choose to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

➜ Jordan M. Glad, 24, of Gifford, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating an uninsured vehicle and improper traffic lane usage during a traffic stop at 3:18 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 23, at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Spruce Street. Glad allegedly showed signs of alcohol impairment but refused to submit to a breath test. The 2014 Chevrolet Cruze that he was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Jose Sebastian Roberto, 33, of Rantoul, was arrested for driving with no valid driver’s license and ticketed for improper traffic lane usage during a traffic stop at 12:48 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at the intersection of Railroad and Dawn avenues. Police pulled over Roberto’s vehicle for improper lane usage. The 2007 Toyota Camry that he was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Christopher R. Izyborek, 35, of Paxton, was arrested for driving with no valid driver’s license and ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle and expired registration during a traffic stop at 11:04 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, at the intersection of Larson and Washington streets. Police pulled over his vehicle for not having a front license plate as required by Illinois law. During the traffic stop, it was found that his registration plates were expired, that his vehicle was uninsured and that he did not possess a valid driver’s license. The 2005 Dodge Ram pickup truck that he was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ No tickets were issued and no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at 2:05 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19, at the intersection of Pells and American streets. The accident occurred when a 16-year-old female from Loda was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Impala and failed to yield at the intersection, where it was struck by a 2018 Jeep Cherokee driven by Carolina A. Rodriguez, 43, of Paxton.