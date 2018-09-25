PAXTON POLICE BLOTTER

PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Paxton police are warning local businesses to be cautious when accepting cash for payment of goods or services following reports that three counterfeit $100 bills were passed at the Dollar General store at 755 S. Railroad Ave. in Paxton in a one-week span. Two of the fake bills were passed on Wednesday, Sept. 19, at the Dollar General by two black females. Then on Monday, Sept. 24, another was passed at the same store by a white male. All three bills had the same serial number (B47468132A). The bills were found to be fake when they were deposited by Dollar General employees at the Farmers-Merchants National Bank in Paxton. Paxton police believe the same people also may be passing counterfeit bills in nearby Rantoul, which has had six reports of counterfeit bills being passed in recent weeks. Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to call Ford County Crimestoppers at 217-784-4173. Informants may choose to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

➜ Jordan M. Glad, 24, of Gifford, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating an uninsured vehicle and improper traffic lane usage during a traffic stop at 3:18 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 23, at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Spruce Street. Glad allegedly showed signs of alcohol impairment but refused to submit to a breath test. The 2014 Chevrolet Cruze that he was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Jose Sebastian Roberto, 33, of Rantoul, was arrested for driving with no valid driver’s license and ticketed for improper traffic lane usage during a traffic stop at 12:48 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at the intersection of Railroad and Dawn avenues. Police pulled over Roberto’s vehicle for improper lane usage. The 2007 Toyota Camry that he was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Christopher R. Izyborek, 35, of Paxton, was arrested for driving with no valid driver’s license and ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle and expired registration during a traffic stop at 11:04 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, at the intersection of Larson and Washington streets. Police pulled over his vehicle for not having a front license plate as required by Illinois law. During the traffic stop, it was found that his registration plates were expired, that his vehicle was uninsured and that he did not possess a valid driver’s license. The 2005 Dodge Ram pickup truck that he was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ No tickets were issued and no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at 2:05 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19, at the intersection of Pells and American streets. The accident occurred when a 16-year-old female from Loda was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Impala and failed to yield at the intersection, where it was struck by a 2018 Jeep Cherokee driven by Carolina A. Rodriguez, 43, of Paxton.

FORD COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

PAXTON — The Ford County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of activity for the period of Aug. 1-31:

➜ On Aug. 31, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of county roads 1300 East and 100 North, west of Paxton. A northbound pickup truck struck an agricultural hay rake being pulled by a tractor that was heading east. There were no injuries reported, and the driver of the pickup was cited for failing to yield at a stop/yield sign intersection.

➜ On Aug. 28, sheriff’s deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Illinois 9 and County Road 900 East, near Elliott. A semi-tractor-grain-hopper trailer was travelling west when it met an eastbound pickup truck pulling an agricultural sprayer. The driver of the sprayer was not far enough over when an arm of the sprayer clipped the semi’s driver’s-side cab mirror. The mirror then broke the driver’s-side window and caused glass to cover the semi driver. The driver of the pickup truck was located a short time later in Dewey. He was not aware what had taken place. A crash report was completed, and there were no injuries reported.

➜ On Aug. 27, a sheriff’s deputy responded to the intersection of county roads 700 East and 470 North, east of Gibson City. An off-duty police officer was following an erratic driver. Upon the deputy’s arrival, he observed the vehicle driving in a ditch. Once the vehicle was stopped, the driver — Richard P. Melvin, 32, of Cullom — was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and issued other citations.

➜ On Aug. 25, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Illinois 47 and County Road 700 North, north of Gibson City. The driver of the vehicle — Chiamaka C. Akuba, 21, of Romeoville — was arrested and given a notice to appear in court for driving 90 mph in a 55-mph speed zone.

➜ On Aug. 24, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Lott Boulevard and 7th Street in Gibson City. The driver of the vehicle — George E. Allen, 42, of Indianapolis, Ind. — was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license.

➜ On Aug. 23, a sheriff’s deputy responded to the intersection of Illinois 47 and County Road 825 North outside of Sibley for a one-vehicle rollover crash. Trenton A. Murray, 35, of Sibley, was traveling in the northbound lane while heading south on Illinois 47 and swerved out of control across both lanes of traffic to avoid hitting a northbound motorcycle. Murray’s vehicle entered the west ditch and rolled over several times into a bean field. Murray was transported to Gibson Area Hospital in Gibson City with unknown injuries. Murray was issued a citation for driving under the influence of alcohol. Due to Murray’s injuries, he was not taken to jail but was instead issued a notice to appear in court.

➜ On Aug. 22, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Kimberly A. Castellanos, 39, of Kempton, on a Livingston County warrant. She was transported to jail and turned over to a Livingston County deputy.

➜ On Aug. 18, a sheriff’s deputy responded to the Ford County Jail to meet with a correctional officer who had found what appeared to be drugs on an inmate — Lisa M. Bitzel, 53, of Hoopeston — who had been arrested by Paxton police and was waiting to be booked. A report was taken and sent to the state’s attorney for review of additional charges. The evidence was collected and turned over to the Paxton Police Department.

➜ On Aug. 18, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Illinois 115 and County Road 2100 North outside of Roberts. The driver of the vehicle — Gregory L. Huber, 38, of Roberts — was arrested for driving 97 mph in a 55-mph speed zone and transported to the jail.

➜ On Aug. 15, a sheriff’s deputy responded to Melvin for a complaint of a child on a bicycle who had an adult male driver of a vehicle come up and asked him for help. The child was scared and upset as he rode his bicycle home to report the incident to his grandmother. The driver of the vehicle — Edward S. Lutz, 61, of Melvin — was located and arrested for disorderly conduct.

➜ On Aug. 14, a sheriff’s deputy was on routine patrol in Cabery when he was waved down by several people helping a female who had been bitten in the legs by her roommate’s dog. She received several deep wounds and was transported to Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee for treatment. A bite report was filed and the Ford County animal control officer was contacted.

➜ On Aug. 8, a sheriff’s deputy served an arrest warrant at a Roberts residence. Charles A. Williamson, 47, of Champaign, was taken into custody and transported to the jail.

➜ On Aug. 6, a sheriff’s deputy assisted Illinois State Police with a motorcycle laying on its side on Interstate 57 at milepost 263, about two miles north of Paxton. Upon the deputy’s arrival, the driver reported that he had pulled off of the roadway due to the weather. Once he pulled to the side, a strong gust of wind had blown him and the motorcycle over. The driver was not injured.

➜ On Aug. 3, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Illinois 54 and County Road 1600 North outside of Roberts. Lynice L. Tutt, 55, of Rantoul, was arrested and given a notice to appear in court for driving with a suspended driver’s license.

➜ On Aug. 3, a sheriff’s deputy responded to the intersection of county roads 2250 East and 200 North southeast of Paxton for a car-versus-deer crash. The vehicle was drivable from the scene.

➜ On Aug. 2, sheriff’s deputies responded to a Piper City residence for a domestic dispute. A report was taken and sent to the state’s attorney for review.

IROQUOIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Christopher D. Most, 29, of Bradley, was arrested on an Iroquois County warrant for theft and burglary.

➜ Jack L. McKay, 58, of Milford, was arrested on an Iroquois County warrant for theft (less than $500) on Friday, Sept. 21.

➜ Nicholas A. Siebert, 39, of Watseka, was arrested on an Iroquois County warrant for driving with a revoked driver’s license on Friday, Sept. 21.

➜ Chad C. Koester, 30, of Watseka, was arrested on an Iroquois County warrant for forgery on Friday, Sept. 21.

➜ Barbara A. Lippoldt, 48, of Buckingham, was ticketed for failure to yield the right-of-way at an intersection on Friday, Sept. 21, following a two-vehicle accident near Clifton. The accident occurred when Lippoldt was driving north on County Road 700 East and stopped for a stop sign at the intersection with County Road 2950 North. Lippoldt then pulled out into the intersection, pulling into the path of an eastbound vehicle driven by Susan M. Metz, 64, of Ashkum. The vehicles collided. Lippoldt told police she did not see Metz’s vehicle approaching because of the sun obscuring her vision. No injuries were reported.

➜ Brittany C. Burnside, 30, of Watseka, was arrested by Milford police on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear in court for theft on Thursday, Sept. 20.

➜ James R. Kupferer, 31, of Kankakee, was arrested by Sheldon police for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia on Wednesday, Sept. 19.

➜ Jennifer L. Cronch, 34, of Rankin, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear in court for burglary on Tuesday, Sept. 18.

DISTRICT 21 ILLINOIS STATE POLICE

ASHKUM — District 21 Illinois State Police at Ashkum released the following list of recent activity in the area:

➜ Alejandro Perales, 33, of Berwyn, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and driving with a revoked driver’s license and was ticketed for improper traffic lane usage and operating an uninsured vehicle during a traffic stop at 12:53 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19, on Interstate 57 near Gilman in Iroquois County. The traffic stop was initiated after a state trooper saw a northbound vehicle driven by Perales cross the center line several times.