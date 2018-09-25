Weber-Jones named grand marshal of GCMS homecoming parade

GIBSON CITY — Judy Weber-Jones has been selected to serve as the grand marshal of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School’s 2018 homecoming parade, scheduled for Thursday evening.

Weber-Jones and her husband, Rusty, have been married for 23 years and live in Champaign. She retired in 2016 after having taught for 31 years and coached for 20 years in the GCMS school district.

While working at GCMS, Weber-Jones taught driver education and physical education, and coached varsity volleyball, basketball, softball and golf, as well as basketball and volleyball at the middle school level. She also started the softball programs at Melvin-Sibley and GCMS and holds the record for the most wins at both schools (127). She also holds the record for most wins in volleyball and girls’ basketball at Melvin-Sibley.

Weber-Jones has also been active during the past 20 years in the GCMS chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) and Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD).

Weber-Jones also developed a Project Ignition teen safe-driving and service-learning team at GCMS High School, which has won a number of awards.

Weber-Jones was inducted into the Illinois High School and College Driver Education Association’s Hall of Fame in 2007 and was named Teacher of the Year in 2016. She also received the National Driver Education Teacher of the Year Excellence Award from the American Driver and Traffic Safety Education Association in Portland, Ore., in 2016.

Weber-Jones said she is grateful and blessed to have taught and coached in the GCMS school district. “Thank you to the GCMS student council and advisor Tom Stone for this tremendous honor of being named grand marshal,” she said.