Commissioner wants to ensure competitiveness, legality in bidding process

PAXTON — Before authorizing Sheriff Mark Doran to solicit bids for a new boiler in the Ford County Jail, one member of the Ford County Public Building Commission asked that for this project — and any future projects — the commission insist that the sheriff take steps to ensure the bidding process is competitive — and legal.

Commissioner Tom McQuinn of rural Paxton requested that the commission make sure bids are solicited through a paid legal notice that would appear in a local newspaper, and that any bids awarded be approved by the commission before any contracts are signed for any project funded by the commission — regardless of the amount the project costs.

McQuinn said the commission earlier discussed taking those steps for “everything we do.”

Under the Counties Code, the state law under which the commission operates, it is required that, unless deemed an emergency, a bid-solicitation notice be published in a local newspaper in advance of any bid being awarded for “services, materials, equipment or supplies in excess of $30,000.”

However, McQuinn requested that bids be solicited in that manner no matter what the cost. McQuinn said doing so would help ensure competitiveness in the bidding process, allowing the commission to get the best deal it can.

McQuinn noted that advertising for bids helped the commission save money last year when it bought a new generator for the jail. The commission initially had voted to accept a $72,576 bid for the generator, but it later became known that Doran neglected to publish a notice in any newspaper, instead opting to post a notice only on the Ford County website. The invalidity of the contract that was awarded meant the commission was required to seek bids again — and legally.

“The generator was a perfect example (of why we should advertise for bids),” McQuinn said. “When we put (the project) out for bids, we got a hell of a lot bigger generator (than the one in the original contract), and we got a lot more project accomplished for less money. That’s why I feel it needs to be advertised.”

Meanwhile, the commission’s chairman, Ron Shapland of rural Cullom, said he wanted more information before setting policy for the commission. Shapland noted that the commission’s legal counsel — State’s Attorney Andrew Killian — was not present to answer questions during Wednesday night’s meeting.

“We can set a protocol, if you will, for how we want to do things here, and I guess we can say that our protocol applies to what is being bid if we’re being asked to pay for it,” Shapland said. “But I’m not sure that I’m prepared to vote that way tonight without some more discussion on it.

“My personal opinion is what the sheriff does is his business. He’s in charge of maintenance (for the county buildings), so it’s his department.”

“But it comes out of our money,” McQuinn noted. “If we’re going to be levying (taxes) for it, then we need to follow proper protocol for us, and that means it has to be advertised and you take bids. It’s that simple.”

The commission later voted 3-0 to authorize Doran to seek bids, through a paid legal advertisement in the Ford County Record, for a new boiler. After the bidding process is completed, the commission will meet to vote on whether to accept one of the bids received.

The commission had considered seeking bids for two new boilers at the jail, but opted instead to just replace one of the boilers for now.

Doran said replacing both boilers at the jail would not be immediately necessary because the new boiler would be more efficient and make it so the remaining older boiler will not have to operate as much as it is today.

A new boiler costs about $6,000 to $8,000, Doran said.