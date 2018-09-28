Ford County Public Building Commission lowers tax levy

PAXTON — Ford County officials plan to levy $225,000 in property taxes this year for the maintenance of the county’s courthouse, sheriff’s office/jail and health department office.

The amount of the facility maintenance levy, to be reflected on real estate tax bills next summer, is down from last year’s amount of $300,000 and the $288,400 levied two years ago. Just three years ago, the levy totaled $452,744 — up from the $175,000 levied each of the previous five years.

The Ford County Public Building Commission, a government entity tasked with maintaining the county’s facilities, voted 3-0 during a meeting Wednesday to approve the $225,000 levy.

As allowed by state law, the county levies taxes each year to pay for its lease agreement with the commission. The commission, which owns all three county facilities, leases them to the county for a fee equal to the amount it costs each year to operate and maintain them.

The commission based its $225,000 levy off of a list of projected maintenance-related expenses for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins Dec. 1. The projected expenses were calculated based on how much had been spent on facility maintenance in the first nine months of this fiscal year and how much more is anticipated to be spent in the remaining three months.

Sheriff Mark Doran, who oversees the county’s facility maintenance, had originally asked for a levy totaling $234,000, but commissioners later agreed to lower the levy to $225,000 after questions were raised about the need for some of the funds.

Commissioner Tom McQuinn of rural Paxton noted that, based on what he was told by State’s Attorney Andrew Killian, the commission is only legally able to levy taxes for actual costs incurred and cannot legally levy extra funds to run a “surplus.”

However, the commission’s treasurer, Nancy Krumwiede of rural Paxton, noted that it seems Doran’s $234,000 levy request may not follow those guidelines. Krumwiede noted that if basing this year’s levy off of expenses so far this fiscal year, the commission should be levying $169,537 plus anticipated costs over the next two months. After calculations were done, Krumwiede came up with a $225,000 figure for the levy.

“The bottom line is we’re not allowed to levy any extra money ... and that’s kind of what we’re doing here,” McQuinn said.

“With this $234,000?” Doran asked.

“Yeah,” McQuinn responded.

The amount spent for building maintenance so far this fiscal year actually was $208,920, but Krumwiede noted that prior to the meeting, the commission agreed to deduct telephone service costs totaling $39,383 from that amount, after some commissioners questioned whether phone costs would qualify as maintenance-related under the state’s Public Building Commission Act. That reduced the total expenses to $169,537.

Krumwiede noted that if the phone costs were also deducted for fiscal year 2017, it would mean the commission’s expenses that year would have totaled $185,690, down from $222,500. Meanwhile, she said the levy for which those expenses were based on would have totaled $263,000 with the $36,810 phone expense not included.

“We levied $40,500 too much,” Krumwiede told commissioners. “We’re levying too much money.”

Meanwhile, Krumwiede also pointed out a couple of one-time purchases that were made this fiscal year but should not have been reflected on the commission’s expenses covered in this year’s levy, including the purchase of air conditioning for the courthouse for $12,500. Both Doran and McQuinn said that cost was supposed to be covered by county funds, not the commission’s.

“That was never approved for the building commission to pay,” McQuinn said.

Krumwiede said a journal entry needs to be made to transfer that expense to the county.

After some further discussion, Commissioner Del Bruens of Paxton said he would be comfortable levying $225,000 as recommended by Krumwiede. Voting in favor of the proposal were McQuinn, Bruens and Ron Shapland of rural Cullom. Absent was Mike Bleich of Gibson City.

The maintenance levy is just part of the total amount to be levied by the county on behalf of the commission. The county also levies bond money each year on the commission’s behalf. This year’s bond levy totals $145,006, bringing the commission’s total levy to $370,006 — up from $530,066 a year earlier, Krumwiede said.

The county’s tax levy will be up for approval by the county board in November. Also up for approval in November will be the county’s budget for next fiscal year.



Audit report approved

Also Wednesday, the commission voted 3-0 to approve an audit report from Champaign-based Feller & Kuester CPAs LLP.

The report showed a clean audit opinion for the commission’s finances last fiscal year, other than two findings, Krumwiede said. The two findings were that there is a lack of segregation of duties and that there should be someone else besides the treasurer signing checks, Krumwiede said.

“They don’t think I should sign the checks if I’m also writing the checks, but I don’t think I can go to Cullom every time I’m writing a check (so that Shapland can sign it),” Krumwiede said.

“We are such a small group that there’s not much else we can do.”

The commission paid $4,500 for the audit, and the cost is expected to rise to $4,600 for the next audit, Krumwiede said.



Treasurer’s report approved

The commission also voted 3-0 to approve a treasurer’s report presented by Krumwiede.

The report showed the commission’s finances as of July 1. Since then, Krumwiede said, the commission has received its first installment of property taxes, totaling $317,066, and the commission has paid the remainder of maintenance levy funds owed this year to the county, totaling $131,500.

That leaves the commission with a balance of $446,197, Krumwiede said.

Bond payments are due in October and next May totaling $147,334, and there will also be annual expenses totaling some $15,000, Krumwiede said.

Meanwhile, the commission is expected to receive another $230,000 in property tax money, as well, bringing the balance on hand up to $523,263, which is “where we’re supposed to be,” Krumwiede said.



Health department talks

Also Wednesday, the commission discussed the need to make repairs and improvements to the Ford County Public Health Department’s office in Paxton.

Public Health Administrator Lana Sample absent, so McQuinn told commissioners about what she had told him recently about what she wanted to have done.

McQuinn said Sample indicated she would like make some changes to the office’s break room by moving back a wall there.

“But, honestly, since she spoke to me about it, some other things have changed, so now she doesn’t know what she wants to do,” McQuinn said.

The commission then tabled any action.



Vacant seat to be filled

The commission also learned that a replacement was still being sought for the commissioner seat formerly held by Elynor Stagen of Gibson City.

Stagen resigned, effective June 30. Stagen had been serving as the commission’s secretary.

Gibson City Mayor Dan Dickey is responsible for appointing a replacement.