Online water/sewer bill payments now accepted in Paxton

PAXTON — Residents and businesses in Paxton who want to avoid taking a trip to City Hall or mailing a check to the city can now pay their water and sewer bills online.

People can view and pay their bimonthly water/sewer bills by visiting www.paymentservicenetwork.com.

They can click on the “bill payment” link and then register and make their payment, or they can do so by downloading “PSN Payments” from the App Store or Google Play.

While online, they can view their balance on the website or on the mobile app; pay their bills immediately, schedule a payment or set up recurring payments; and print receipts.

Alternatively, water/sewer customers can also pay their bills by calling 877-885-7968.

Payment convenience fees apply. There is a $1 fee for checks and a 2.75 percent fee (plus 50 cents if under $100) for credit or debit card payments.