Fire destroys shed, combine harvester at farm near Melvin

An estimated 30 volunteer firefighters from Melvin, Roberts, Elliott and Gibson City brought more than 10 firetrucks to the scene of the blaze at Robert Miller’s farm at 1285 E. Ford County Road 800 North after the fire was reported by a passerby around 4:15 a.m., said Larry Boundy, chief of the Melvin fire department.

MELVIN — A fire early Monday morning on a rural Melvin farm did an estimated $350,000 to $400,000 in damage, destroying a newly built shed and a combine harvester and other equipment inside of it, Melvin’s fire chief said.

The metal shed sustained major damage, and most of its contents were destroyed, including a combine harvester, a golf cart, a skidsteer and a variety of tools, Boundy said.

The shed and its contents were insured, Boundy said.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire remained undetermined, but Boundy said it appears likely that either a bearing in the combine caught fire or the fire happened as a result of an electrical issue.

The state fire marshal’s office was not called to investigate, Boundy noted.