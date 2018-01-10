Site of police shootout to be memorialized this month

PAXTON — There are three dates that stand out in the memory of Paxton Mayor Bill Ingold and many others his age who live in the Ford County seat:

— Nov. 22, 1963, when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated.

— Sept. 11, 2001, when airplanes were flown into the World Trade Center in New York City in a series of four coordinated terrorist attacks by the Islamic terrorist group al-Qaeda.

— And April 7, 1979, when a shootout with members of a Michigan family on Interstate 57 south of Paxton claimed the lives of state trooper Michael McCarter, Paxton patrolman William Caisse and civilian Donald Vice, who was riding with McCarter, his brother-in-law. Paxton patrolman Larry Hale was also wounded in the gun battle but recovered.

“Those are three dates when you can tell exactly where you were and exactly what time it was when those things happened,” Ingold said.

Almost 40 years later, the infamous I-57 shootout has been on the forefront of Ingold’s mind. In recent weeks, Ingold has been organizing an event scheduled for later this month in which the state will officially dedicate the overpass over I-57 where the shootout took place as the “McCarter-Caisse-Vice-Hale Memorial Overpass” — in honor of the officers and the civilian who died in the bloody gunfight.

Among those Ingold has invited to attend the event — which is set for 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 22, at the firehouse at 310 N. Market St. in downtown Paxton — are Hale and his family, as well as members of the McCarter and Caisse families.

Also expected to attend and give remarks at the event are state Rep. Tom Bennett, R-Gibson City, and state Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington — two state legislators who were “very instrumental” in getting legislation passed this year to memorialize the overpass.

Also invited have been representatives of the Ford County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police, along with Dennis Schneider, who was Paxton’s police chief at the time of the shootout; Ken Mutchmore, who was a police captain at the time; former Paxton mayor Jim Kingston; and former state police crime-scene technician Jodi Barth, who wrote a book chronicling her experiences investigating the crime scene.

“Pretty much anybody who was involved at the time of the incident” has been extended an invitation, Ingold said.

The event will be open to the public, as well.

“I think everyone in Paxton was deeply affected by this,” Ingold noted.

Before deciding to hold the event at the firehouse, Ingold had considered holding it on or near the overpass — located at 200 North Road south of Paxton — but he opted against doing so for safety reasons as well as concerns over the possibility of inclement weather. However, Ingold said that if family members of the officers who were involved in the shootout would like to visit the site that day, they can arrange for a police escort there.

Signs commemorating the overpass as the site of the shootout are expected to be installed on both southbound and northbound I-57 by the Illinois Department of Transportation either on the day of the event or before, Ingold said. The 7-foot-wide, 42-inch-tall signs will be brown with white lettering, and they will say “McCarter-Caisse-Vice-Hale Memorial Overpass,” Ingold said.

This moment has been a long time coming. The legislation memorializing the overpass — House Joint Resolution 21 — was introduced by Bennett on Feb. 6, 2017, but it took more than a year to get through both the House and Senate and be signed by Gov. Bruce Rauner.

“I think the families (of the fallen officers) are very appreciative that this is finally getting done,” Ingold said.