Informational meeting on proposed sewer system in Buckley scheduled

BUCKLEY — Village board members Monday night scheduled a public informational meeting about the town’s proposed new sewer system.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, in the Crusader Hall at Christ Lutheran High School, 201 W. Lincoln Ave.

Expected to be present to answer the public’s questions are village board members, the village’s engineer and Terry Eimen, the Iroquois County Public Health Department’s environmental health coordinator.



Other business

Also Monday night:

➜ Trick-or-treating hours were set for 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31. Residents giving out treats for Halloween are asked to leave their home’s lights on.

➜ The board voted to spend up to $1,000 to paint the cone of the water tower.

➜ Susan Whitebird, caretaker of the Buckley Lake building, said she needed to step away from her duties of renting out and cleaning the building due to conflicts with another job she has accepted. The village will post a notice seeking candidates to fill the position.

➜ The board learned that the October Movie Fest will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, at the Buckley Lake. Shown free of charge will be the 1993 movie “The Sandlot.” Vendors will be selling food.

➜ The board voted to add a water-saving tip to each resident’s water bill. Meanwhile, a discussion on the possibility of having monthly water billing — instead of bimonthly — was tabled until November in order for the village to get more information. Also, a proposed new water-service shutoff policy was presented to the board, but the policy would go along with the proposal to do monthly billing, so it also was tabled. Meanwhile, Trustee Peggy Shockley questioned a representative of ERH Enterprises Inc. — the Westville-based company that is contracted to maintain Buckley’s water system — about whether the wand to read water meters was working. The ERH representative said that it is, but he said there are only 44 meters with the compatible heads for reading.

➜ The alley to be extended behind Genzel’s Tap on Railroad Avenue has been done, maintenance employee Donnie Miller said. Also, a new door and windows are being installed at the Village Hall, Miller said.

➜ The board voted unanimously to approve a new liquor ordinance.

➜ The village’s annual tax levy was discussed and will be voted on during the next meeting after officials first have the chance to speak with the town’s attorney about raising the levy or keeping it unchanged.

➜ The board learned that the monthly paint parties have been going extremely well, with attendance outgrowing the Buckley Lake building. To accommodate the larger crowds, Christ Lutheran High School has offered the use of space at the school for the paint parties, which are held on the third Monday of each month. Anyone interested in attending can contact Village Board President Sheree Stachura.