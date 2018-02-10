PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Nichole M. Billings, 27, of Paxton, was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license during a traffic stop at 1:33 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 30, at the intersection of Market and Holmes streets. The traffic stop was conducted after Paxton police saw Billings driving a 1995 Honda Odyssey from the parking lot of the Village Pantry, 435 S. Railroad Ave., after police had received an anonymous tip that the driver of the vehicle had a suspended license. The vehicle was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Jonathan D. Parker, 44, of Urbana, was arrested for driving with no valid driver’s license and ticketed for driving without headlights when required and operating an uninsured vehicle during a traffic stop at 10:04 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28, in the parking lot of the Phillips 66 gas station at 1190 W. Ottawa Road. Police pulled over the 2004 box truck that Parker was driving after they saw him driving with no headlights when required. The vehicle was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Samantha J. Morgan, 31, of Rantoul, was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license and ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle during a traffic stop at 11:11 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27, in the parking lot of the Village Pantry, 435 S. Railroad Ave. Police conducted the traffic stop after they checked the registration plates on the 1996 Chevrolet Camaro that Morgan was driving and found that the vehicle’s registered owner had a suspended license. The vehicle was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ No tickets were issued and no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at 5:01 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27, at the intersection of Orleans and Taft streets. The accident occurred when a westbound 2012 Dodge Caravan driven by a 16-year-old female from Paxton failed to yield the right-of-way at the intersection and was struck by a southbound 2002 Jeep Liberty driven by a 17-year-old female from Loda.

➜ No tickets were issued and no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at 11:50 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 27, in front of 415 E. Patton St. The accident occurred when Sandra E. Ashmore, 76, of Paxton, was backing out of a driveway in a 2003 Dodge Caravan and struck an unoccupied, parked 2004 Pontiac van owned by Bridgett Milligan of Paxton.

➜ Jack Clark, 48, of Memphis, Tenn., was arrested on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court after Paxton police responded to a report of a person who seemed confused at 7:37 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 27, at the Hardee’s restaurant at 451 W. Ottawa Road.

➜ No tickets were issued and no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at 1:37 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23, in the 100 block of South Market Street. The accident occurred when James E. Peden, 64, of Ludlow, was backing a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado out of a parking space and struck a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado that was headed north on Market Street and being driven by Martin M. Gardner, 67, of Paxton.