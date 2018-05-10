EIEC's Zalaker retires after 34 years of service

PAXTON — Mike Zalaker retired on Sept. 28 from his position as Eastern Illini Electric Cooperative’s vice president of procurement and physical resources.

Zalaker had served in that role since 2012 and, prior to that, served 15 years as manager of physical resources for Paxton-based EIEC. Zalaker began his career with EIEC as a vehicle service technician in September 1984.

During his tenure as vice president, Zalaker played a critical role in the management, administration and supervision of the company’s acquisition and materials programs. He handled contracting services and managed the purchase of supplies, equipment and materials.

“Mike has contributed 34 years of experience and dedicated service to Eastern Illini members, and his achievements have moved the cooperative forward in many areas.” said Bob Hunzinger, president and chief executive officer of EIEC. “Throughout his career, Mike has made many contributions to the success of the cooperative that have benefited both members and employees.”

Zalaker plans to pursue other business ventures in the future. He resides in Gibson City with his wife, Wendi.

Following Zalaker’s retirement, Chase Sanders was promoted to manager of procurement and physical resources.

EIEC delivers electric service to more than 13,000 meters in 10 counties throughout East Central Illinois and operates and maintains more than 4,500 miles of energized lines.