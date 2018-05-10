Ford County sheriff's deputies issue 69 tickets in September

PAXTON — The Ford County Sheriff’s Office issued 69 traffic citations in September, including 39 for speeding, five for driving on a suspended or revoked driver’s license, four for disregarding a traffic-control device and three each for failure to signal and equipment violations.

There were also two tickets issued for illegal transportation of alcohol, failure to wear a seat belt, operating an uninsured vehicle and an obstructed driver’s view.

One ticket each was issued for driving under the influence, improper traffic lane usage, child-restraint violations, illegal use of registration, failure to yield the right-of-way, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and reckless driving.

Also, sheriff’s deputies responded to five traffic accidents and wrote 44 warning citations and three civil citations.

Sheriff’s deputies assisted other agencies 40 times and assisted motorists 13 times. They also received 13 civil or non-criminal complaints in the month. There were nine animal complaints, eight welfare checks, eight investigation followups, six security checks and six checks on suspicious persons, as well.

Other field incident/complaint reports made in September were related to: domestic trouble (four), suspicious vehicles (four), property stand-bys (three), fraud (three), 911 hangup calls (two), harassment (two), juvenile complaints (two), theft (two), damage to property (one), fights in progress (one), intoxicated pedestrians (one), missing persons (one), noise complaints (one), violations of court orders (one), suspicious activity (one) and vandalism (one).

Forty-three court summons were served in 57 attempts. Also, 13 warrants were served.

Income for the sheriff’s office in September totaled $41,543, bringing the total so far this fiscal year to $454,015. September’s income came from the boarding of inmates ($29,993), contracts ($6,460), the civil process ($1,462), transports ($952), sheriff’s sales ($600), the dedicated vehicle fund ($520), the seized/forfeiture fund ($510), miscellaneous reimbursement ($340), bond fees ($320), work release ($180), the arrestee medical fund ($170) and report requests ($35).

Ford County inmates’ mandays totaled 362.