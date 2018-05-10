Ford-Irqouois Master Gardeners attend annual conference

ONARGA — The Ford-Iroquois Master Gardeners met Sept. 11 at the University of Illinois Extension office in Onarga with 15 members present as well as Master Gardener coordinator Jenney Hanrahan.

The following occurred:

➜ The group learned that the annual Illinois Master Gardeners Conference was held Sept. 7-8 in Springfield. During the conference, Ford-Iroquois Master Gardener John Conrad was named an Outstanding Master Gardener for his work on the annual Garden Walk, field trips and many other contributions to the group. Many Ford-Iroquois Master Gardeners were present to see him accept the award. Also, Ford-Iroquois Master Gardener Cynthia Swanson of Paxton won a decorated hat as one of the door prizes. While in Springfield, members enjoyed tours, speakers and an awards banquet.

➜ The Garden Walk in Cissna Park on June 23 was a success, the group learned. There were 120 tickets sold. On behalf of the Garden Walk’s organizing committee, Conrad thanked members for their help and participation. A committee was formed to explore holding another Garden Walk event next year. Members voted to have a Garden Walk in the Onarga/Gilman area on the third Saturday of June 2019. The committee is already working to find gardens for the event. If members know anyone who would like their garden to be featured in next year’s event or would like to serve as a vendor, they are asked to contact the UI Extension office at 815-265-4051.

➜ Mary Dickinson of Loda reported on the various opportunities for members to help with the speaker’s bureau. On Sept. 15, a wreath-making class was held at the library in Clifton. Members brought dried or fresh wreath-making materials to the meeting to help supply materials for the workshop. Fourteen people attended the session and made some outstanding wreaths. Anita Boomgarden and Marilyn Vaughn assisted the wreath-makers. A succulent-planting class will be held at 10 a.m. Oct. 17 at the Hoopeston Public Library.

➜ Anita Boomgarden said tags have been acquired for tagging monarch butterflies. Members volunteering to tag butterflies are Janet Townsend, Cheryl Street, Lorene Benbow, Naomi Christensen, Donna Siders, Delmar Owens and Anita Boomgarden. Members have observed many caterpillars and more monarchs this year as compared with last year. Waystations for the butterflies have been established along the migration routes. The stations have milkweed species and nectar plants to aid the monarchs on their migration. As of Aug. 3, 20,966 waystations had been established in the U.S. Illinois ranks second in the nation with 1,571 established waystations.

➜ Cheryl Street said the group will have a booth at the annual Harvest Days celebration in Watseka on Oct. 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Members are asked to bring plants, educational materials and any other miscellaneous things to hand out.

➜ Street said that Janet Townsend, Donna Siders and Jackie Roy helped with the judging of the flower planters in downtown Gibson City on the third week of June. Gibson City’s mayor was pleased with their expertise.

➜ Members were asked to think about nominating a member of the group for the Trowel Award. They should also be thinking of a community member who has helped the group for the Friends of Master Gardeners Award.

➜ It was reported that seeds have been donated to the group by the Big R store in Gibson City. The seeds will be used to hand out to the community at various events. Members will try out some of the seeds so they can recommend them to others to grow.

➜ The next meeting was set for 10 a.m. Oct. 9. The Garden Walk committee will meet at 9 a.m.