Gibson City Rotary Club selling 2019 calendars

GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City Rotary Club is selling 2019 calendars highlighting local organizations each month.

The 8-by-10-inch colorful calendars are available for a $20 donation to the club and can be purchased by contacting Susie Tongate at 217-784-5672 or susietongate@hotmail.com.

Featured in the calendars are local organizations such as the Lions Club, GCMS Booster Club, Gibson Area Hospital, youth soccer program and Gibson City fire department.

“You are sure to recognize people you know from Gibson City on the calendar pages,” Tongate said.

Each calendar is assigned three unique numbers, giving the owner of each calendar three chances to win a prize valued at $100 through 56 drawings that will be done weekly throughout the year.