The Elliott Amvets will hold Family Night meals on Nov. 2, Dec. 7, Jan. 4, Feb. 1, March 1, April 5 and May 3.



MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) meets from 9 to 11 a.m. on the third Friday of each month at the Paxton Church of the Nazarene, 302 W. State St., Paxton. Meetings will be held Oct. 19, Nov. 16, Dec. 21, Jan. 18, Feb. 15, March 15, on a date to be determined in April and on May 17. Each meeting includes breakfast, crafts and discussion on relevant topics, with childcare provided. The group is open to mothers of all experience levels. Annual dues cost $31.95. To register, people can visit www.mops.org and type in code “KSIZ.” For more information, people can contact Julie Foster at 618-304-4092.



Divorce Care sessions are being held at 6:30 p.m. each Monday at the Gibson City Bible Church, 309 N. Illinois 47, Gibson City. Divorce Care is a weekly seminar and support group that will help people heal from the hurt of a divorce or separation. Participants learn practical information and gain hope for the future. For more information, contact 217-784-5702 or visit www.gibsoncitybible.org.



Parents of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School juniors are selling raffle tickets for a chance to win $100 per month for an entire year. Tickets cost $10 each or $20 for three. People can contact the parent of a GCMS junior to buy tickets. The winning ticket will be drawn at the Senior Night football game on Oct. 19. The winner does not need to be present to win.



The Gibson City Senior Citizens Club is inviting all people over age 55 to attend a potluck supper on the fourth Thursday of each month from March through October. The club meets at 5 p.m. at the Telecare building near the city’s South Park. Fried chicken and a cold drink is provided. Attendees are asked to bring their own table service.



TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Monday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Kerbside Floral & Tanning, 516 E. Locust St., Chatsworth. Visitors are always welcome, including preteens, teens and adults, both male and female. There is no charge to attend the first meeting. TOPS is a nonprofit, weight-loss support and wellness education organization with thousands of associate chapters in the U.S. and Canada. Members learn about nutrition, portion control, food planning, exercise, motivation and more. For details, people can call Brenda Hemp at 815-954-8835, visit www.tops.org or call TOPS headquarters at 800-932-8677.



The Ford County Historical Society’s Water Tower Museum is open on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The museum, which features Ford County history, is located behind Paxton City Hall, 145 S. Market St. There is no charge for admission to the museum. For more information or to schedule visits or tours at other times, people can call 217-379-4111 or 217-379-3723.



Fisher Odd Fellows Lodge No. 704 meets at 7:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month at the Odd Fellow Hall, located at the corner of Sangamon and Third streets in downtown Fisher. Oddfellowship is a service organization dedicated to the betterment of mankind. Anyone interested in membership information may call 217-897-6544 or stop in at the Free Book Exchange, where pamphlets are available.



Celebrate Recovery sessions are being held at 6:15 p.m. on Thursdays at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship, 925 N. Illinois 47, Gibson City. Food and fellowship will be offered from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m., followed by worship from 6:45 to 7 p.m., a lesson from 7 to 7:30 p.m. and “open share” groups from 7:30 to 8 p.m. Childcare is available. For more information, call 217-784-8673.



Celebrate Recovery sessions are being held at 6 p.m. on Mondays at The Upper Room Bible Church, 455 W. Orleans St., Paxton. Food and fellowship will be offered from 6 to 6:30 p.m., followed by worship from 6:30 to 6:45 p.m., a lesson from 6:45 to 7:15 p.m. and “open share” groups from 7:15 to 7:45 p.m. Childcare is available. For more information, call 217-379-4189.



Yarns and Threads, a group of people who enjoy knitting, crocheting, quilting, embroidery and all other sewing crafts, is inviting members of the public to join the group for its meetings held every Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. at the Paxton Carnegie Library.



The Paxton Carnegie Library will host a program featuring Pat Milchuck, owner of Simply Pat’s Hats & Things in Paxton, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11. The program will be presented by Milchuck in a question-and-answer format. Milchuck will show some of the hats she has made at her shop at the State Street Mall, which is celebrating 10 years in business this year. Milchuck has lived in Paxton since 1970 and is originally from Olean, N.Y. She was trained as a milliner in Buffalo, N.Y. Her hats have made it to the Kentucky Derby, Mardi Gras and a royal wedding in England — and just recently at a high-end car show in Pebble Beach, Calif. Jay Leno once commented on one of Milchuck’s hats that a customer had purchased to match her antique car. Leno told her that he loved the hat. All of Milchuck’s hats are one-of-a-kind creations.



The Fisher Free Book Exchange and Rummage Sale will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13; and 3 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 15, at the corner of Sangamon and Third streets in downtown Fisher. Books and puzzles are available at the exchange, as well as a variety of other items. The honors system is in place, and sales from the rummage table help keep the book exchange’s doors open. For more information, people can call 217-897-6544.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the St. Mary’s Council of Catholic Women. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



Michael J will perform in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, at the Melvin Community Hall. He has sung in many venues, from symphonies to opry. After spending the winter months with the Arizona Country Opry in Phoenix, he spends the summer months at the Lazy B Chuck Wagon Show in Colorado. He is known for his comedy and impersonations, especially his tribute to Barney Fife. Admission to the show costs $10 for persons age 13 and older. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The Melvin Women’s Club will be selling sloppy Joe sandwiches, chips and homemade pies during the show. For more information, people can call 217-388-2853.



The Sibley Business & Historical Association will meet at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, at the Sullivant Township Hall in Sibley. The meeting will involve a special discussion about planning for the Christmas season. The public is welcome to attend.



State Sen. Jason Barickman’s fourth annual Family Farm Fest will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, at the Barickman family farm south of Streator. The family-friendly event regularly attracts hundreds of Illinoisans. It features face-painting, a balloon artist and other kid activities, as well as food, drink and company. “Each year, loyal friends from around Illinois join us for this fun-filled, casual get-together,” said Barickman, R-Bloomington. “We welcome Republicans, Democrats, independents and others.” The annual political tradition is free, and attendees do not need a ticket to attend. However, guests wanting to avoid registration lines should pre-register. Paid sponsorships are also available. For more information on attending the event, as well as sponsorship opportunities, contact Suzy Brown at 815-596-9160 or Jason@JasonBarickman.com.



A celebration of Dr. Hugh Reynolds, a longtime former pastor of Gibson City’s First Christian Church, will be at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14, at the First Christian Church in Gibson City. Family and friends of the Reynolds family are invited to attend.



Retired and semi-retired folks are invited to meet for coffee and conversation from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16, at the American Lutheran Church, 905 E. First St., Gibson City. The guest speaker will be Gibson City Mayor Dan Dickey.



The Corn Belt Shrine Club of Gibson City will serve ribeye steak sandwiches as well as a bag of chips and a drink for a $9 donation at an event scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, at Sammers II in Gibson City.



Cheney’s Grove Township Hall will have an open house from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19. Items featured include photos and memorabilia of the Saybrook area dating back to the late 1800. The open house will occur during the Saybrook American Legion post’s chicken and fish fry. For more information, people can contact David Howes at 309-475-6261.



The Saybrook American Legion Post 427 will host a chicken and fish fry from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19. The menu includes whole catfish, chicken and walleye, baked beans, cole slaw and baked potatoes. Walleye is all-you-can-eat.



The movie “Peter Rabbit” will be shown free of charge at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19, at the Melvin Community Hall. Attendees are askd to bring a blanket or rug on which to sit.



The Ford County Republican Central Committee will meet from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at Ne’s Place, 19 S. Green St., Piper City. The public is welcome to attend.



The Arrowsmith Christian Church is holding its annual luncheon, bake sale and bazaar from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at the church. The public is invited to attend and enjoy potato soup, chili, barbecue, hot dogs, chili dogs or dessert.



The Bellflower Country Opry’s next country music show will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at the Bellflower Community Center, 104 W. Center St., Bellflower. The guest performer will be Cindy Suttles Moore, a seasoned singer from Decatur. Admission to the show costs $10; children ages 12 and under enter for free. Prior to the show, starting at 5 p.m., a pulled-pork dinner will be served for a $6 fee. For more information or to make reservations, people can call 309-722-3497 or 217-898-7493.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Lake Iroquois Women’s Club. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Gibson Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Fright Night event is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 23, in downtown Gibson City.

Judging for a costume contest will begin at 6 p.m., with kids participating asked to line up for judging no later than 5:45 p.m. on Sangamon Avenue between 8th and 9th streets. There are four age categories: 0-3, 4-6, 7-10 and 11-14. Prizes will be awarded in each age group for cutest costume, scariest costume and most original costume.

A carved pumpkin contest is being added to the event this year. Judging begins at 5:30 p.m., with dropoff of pumpkins to occur no later than 5:15 p.m. on the picnic tables located in front of Edward Jones between 8th and 9th streets. Participants may use carving kits or commercial stencils. Pumpkins are not to be painted or otherwise decorated. Only carved pumpkins will be entered into the contest. All entries must be labeled with the following information on an index card taped to the back of the pumpkin: name, age, address, phone number and category. Pumpkins not picked up by 7 p.m. will be donated for display downtown. There are two age categories: 0-12 and 13-17. Prizes will be awarded in each age group for most creative, silliest and creepiest pumpkin.

Also on Fright Night, trick-or-treating will be available at participating stores downtown.

The Rotary Club will also have food items available for purchase.

Also, the Gibson City Lions Club and Moyer District Library will have treats and games.

In the case of inclement weather, the costume contest will be relocated to the gym at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Elementary School.



Ryan Pankau, a University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator, will discuss the care of trees in urban settings in the upcoming program “Care of Trees,” scheduled for 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 25, at the Moyer District Library, 618 S. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City. Pankau will discuss information on the selection of tree species, proper planting techniques and tree care for established plants. To register, people can call 815-268-4051 or visit web.extension.illinois.edu/cfiv.



A euchre party sponsored by Chic Meredith’s Ford County Relay for Life team is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, at the Moyer District Library, 618 S. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City. There is a $10 entry fee, and snacks and water will be provided. To sign up, people can call 217-784-5267 and leave a message with their name and telephone number.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Rankin Lions Club. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Widow Sons Inner Guard. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Loda Truck and Tractor Pull. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Future Business Leaders of America. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Loda American Legion post. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.





















