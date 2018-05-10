Three men accused of trafficking cigarettes from Tennessee

Marco Shaklin, 40, of Chicago, has been charged with unlawful transportation of cigarettes and unlawful possession of cigarettes, both Class 4 felonies, in Ford County Circuit Court.

PAXTON — Felony charges have been filed against three men from Cook County who allegedly had 30 cartons of cigarettes purchased in Tennessee in their possession during a traffic stop last month in Ford County.

State’s Attorney Andrew Killian filed charges of unlawful transportation of cigarettes and unlawful possession of cigarettes, both Class 4 felonies, against the trio on Tuesday, Oct. 2, in Ford County Circuit Court.

Charged with the two felonies were Terrance D. Carswell, 33, of Berwyn; Devon Kimbrough, 28, of Lansing; and Marco Shaklin, 40, of Chicago.

Carswell was also charged with driving on a suspended driver’s license and improper use of a turn signal.

According to a criminal complaint filed in circuit court, the men were arrested during a Sept. 13 traffic stop in Paxton. Ford County sheriff’s deputy Drew Chase wrote in the complaint that he stopped the vehicle around 6:31 p.m. after the driver failed to signal a lane change when it was exiting northbound Interstate 57 at milepost 261.

After Chase pulled over the vehicle at the intersection of Ottawa Road and Taft Street in Paxton, he determined that the driver — Carswell — had a suspended license. After Carswell was arrested, he refused to allow Chase to search the vehicle.

The Paxton Police Department’s canine officer, Tom Sink, and his dog, Tago, later arrived on scene, and the dog alerted to an odor of narcotics inside the vehicle, Chase said. A subsequent search revealed the presence of 30 unopened cartons of cigarettes with Tennessee tax stamps in the vehicle’s trunk, Chase said.

Neither Carswell, Kimbrough nor Shaklin was willing to admit the cigarettes belonged to them, so all three were arrested.

All three have since been released from the Ford County Jail with orders to appear at 9 a.m. Oct. 26 in Judge Matt Fitton’s courtroom.

If convicted of the felony charges, each faces a sentence ranging from probation to up to three years in prison.

The charges allege the men illegally transported into Illinois more than 2,000 cigarettes in their original packages, which were not tax-stamped pursuant to the Illinois Cigarette Tax Act. Under the state law, the possession or sale of unstamped packages of cigarettes is illegal unless by a licensed distributor or licensed transporter.