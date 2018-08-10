Paxton aldermen to consider street closures for holiday events

PAXTON — The Paxton City Council is expected Tuesday night to approve the temporary closure of streets downtown to accommodate the annual Christmas tree-lighting ceremony and Christmas parade in November.

On the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting are the approval of unspecified street closures to accommodate the tree-lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 23, and the approval of the closure of three streets — Taft Street, from Patton to Center streets; Orleans Street, from American to Market streets; and Market Street, from Orleans to Pine streets — from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, to accommodate the parade that afternoon.

Also on the agenda is the approval of posting “no parking” signs on West Orleans Street, from Market to American streets, from 6 a.m. until the parade’s conclusion on Nov. 24.

The meeting, which is open to the public, begins at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall, 145 S. Market St.



Other business

Also at the meeting:

➜ The council is expected to hear a presentation about the city’s audit for the 2018 fiscal year from Kemper CPA Group.

➜ The council is expected to discuss and possibly approve proposed changes to the city’s ordinance regulating golf carts.

➜ The council is expected to set Halloween trick-or-treating hours for 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31.

➜ The council is expected to discuss and possibly approve bidding procedures for the demolition of homes at 234 W. State St. and 137 W. Oak St.

➜ The council is expected to discuss and possibly approve repairs to the pavilion at Pells Park.

➜ The council is expected to discuss and possibly approve an ordinance authorizing an option to buy commercial property, the payment of an option fee and other related actions.

➜ The council is expected to approve Mayor Bill Ingold's appointment of an alderman representing Ward 2.