PBL school board to discuss preliminary tax levy

PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board is expected to discuss a preliminary version of the school district’s proposed 2018 tax levy during its next meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10, in the board room at the unit office in Paxton.

Also on the agenda for the meeting, which is open to the public:

➜ The board is expected to approve a consent agenda, which includes the approval of minutes of previous meetings; the affirmation of staff resignations; the approval of donations to the district; the affirmation of volunteer coaches; a “budget-to-actual” report; a PBL High School guidance office report; the notification of parent/teacher conferences; a report on fall activities in the district; and the approval of payment of current bills.

➜ The board will hear a report on the progress of the Clara Peterson Elementary School addition and renovation project and the PBL High School renovation project.

➜ The board will discuss its vision and goals.

➜ The board will consider approving a solar panel agreement

➜ The board will appoint a board member to serve as a voting delegate at the upcoming Triple I Conference.

➜ The board will discuss the district’s risk-management plan.

➜ The board will hear a report on 2019 IERMP health insurance rates.

➜ The board is expected to vote to increase the hourly pay rate for educational support personnel substitutes.

➜ The board will vote on whether to approve salaries for administrators and support staff for the 2018-19 school year following a closed session that will be held to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance or dismissal of specific employees of the district.