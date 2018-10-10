Falcons-themed water tower in running for 'Tank of the Year'

GIBSON CITY — Gibson City’s newly repainted water tower and tank is in the running in the 13th annual Tank of the Year contest sponsored by Tnemec Company Inc., a provider of protective coatings for water towers.

Gibson City’s water tower features the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School Falcons’ logo. Paint produced by Tnemec Company Inc. was used in painting it.

Photos of all the water tanks nominated for the contest — including Gibson City’s — are posted at www.tankoftheyear.com, where visitors can vote for their favorite tank.

Only one vote is allowed per person, but voters will be able to view the front-runners at any time when they revisit the site or track and share contest results using #tankoftheyear.

Online voting for the contest will close at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19.

After online voting has ended, the water tank receiving the most votes will be named the People’s Choice winner and receive an automatic bid as a finalist for the 2018 Tank of the Year title. The People’s Choice winner and the 11 other finalists selected by a committee will be announced on Oct. 22. The 2018 Tank of the Year will then be announced on Oct. 26.

All finalists and nominees will appear in Tnemec’s 2019 water tank calendar, beginning with the Tank of the Year winner in January.

Last year’s winning entry was a water tower in Destin, Fla., featuring a 500,000-gallon legged tank that depicted a beach scene by muralist Eric Henn. The artwork shows two colorful beach chairs in the white sand, a stand of sea oats bending in the breeze and a fishing boat on the horizon. The design used an exterior coatings system from Tnemec.

One of Paxton’s newly repainted water towers was named a finalist last year and was featured in the 2018 calendar.

“Approximately ­­­270 water tanks were nominated for this year’s competition, which recognizes the most impressive coatings projects in the water tank industry,” according to Doug Hansen, director of the water tank market for Tnemec. “Since the first Tank of the Year was announced in 2006, more than 2,000 water tanks have been nominated from across the U.S. and Canada.”

Established in 1921, Tnemec Company Inc. manufactures more than 120 architectural and industrial coating products at facilities in Kansas City, Baltimore, Dallas and Shanghai, China. Headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., Tnemec also operates distribution facilities in Atlanta, Dallas, Indianapolis, New Orleans, Seattle and Compton, Calif.