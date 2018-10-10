Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:



Felonies

• Terrance D. Carswell, 33, of Berwyn, for possession of 250 to 1,001 of unstamped cigarettes and a violation of transporter requirements.

• Marco D. Shaklin, 40, of Chicago, for possession of cigarettes without stamps and a violation of transporter requirements.

• Devon Kimbrough, 27, of Lansing, for possession of cigarettes without stamps and a violation of transporter requirements.



Misdemeanors

• Shelby R. Harrison, 20, of Urbana, no offense listed.

• Chrystal L. Avery, 43, of Champaign, for resisting a peace officer.



Traffic tickets

• Melissa A. Hitchens, 36, of Buckley, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Stacy L. Schroeder, 57, of Mahomet, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Barbara B. Pelock, 70, of Elgin, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Ann Marie Sommer, 31, of Fisher, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Lauren A. Richardson, 22, of Paxton, for using an electronic communication device while driving.

• Anthony R. Johnson, 21, of Gary, Ind., for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Peter A. Krob, 48, of Bradley, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Billy D. Bell, no age listed, of Chatsworth, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Jessica E. Swearingen, no age listed, of Melvin, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Andrew L. Price, no age listed, of Coal City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Danyell R. Knave, no age listed, of Fairbury, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.

• McKinze J. Hawk, no age listed, of Paxton, for using an electronic communication device while driving.

• Michael R. Stubblefield, no age listed, of Magnolia, Texas, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Tyler N. Modglin, no age listed, of Rantoul, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Dennis P. Myles, no age listed, of Dwight, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Brandon M. Martino, no age listed, of Champaign, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Shelly A. DuBois, no age listed, of Rantoul, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Lawrence T. Pietrzak, no age listed, of Chatsworth, for improper display of registration plates or registration stickers.

• Zakkeri S. Thompson, 22, of Melvin, for driving on a suspended driver’s license, failure to wear a seat belt by a driver, operating an uninsured vehicle and driving a vehicle with canceled/revoked/suspended registration.

• Kristi L. Babcock, no age listed, of Paxton, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.

• Lexia J. St. John, 54, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle, expired registration and improper use of registration/title.

• Yaritza Ivette Flecha, no age or address listed, for using an electronic communication device while driving.



Ordinance violations

• Katie J. Whitson, 40, of Gibson City, for accumulation of junk/debris.

Forcible entry and detainer

• FTP Properties Inc. vs. Dakota Degarmo of Paxton.



Small claims

• Discover Bank vs. Jessica H. Moore of Gibson City.

• Vermilion Valley Bank vs. Mary C. Gorney of Thawville.



Orders of protection

• Donald Rutan vs. Jaclyn Redmon.

Divorces

• Kendra M. Brumleve vs. Abraham A. Brumleve.