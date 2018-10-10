IROQUOIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Jerrod M. Boetto, 20, of Joliet, was ticketed for disobeying a stop sign and failure to yield at a stop sign on Sunday, Oct. 7, following a two-vehicle accident west of Chebanse in northern Iroquois County. The accident occurred when Boetto was driving north on County Road 700 East and proceeded without stopping through the intersection at County Road 3400 North, where his vehicle was struck by an eastbound vehicle driven by April D. Norton, 41, of Dwight. Norton was transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Kankakee. Both vehicles sustained more than $1,500 in damage.

➜ Amanda M. Collins, 34, of Clifton, was transported from the Kankakee County Jail to the Iroquois County Jail on Saturday, Oct. 6. Collins was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for a probation violation.

➜ Nicholas J. Davis, 29, of Watseka, was arrested for burglary and theft on Thursday, Oct. 4.

➜ Jeffery A. Harling, 55, of Ashkum, was arrested for resisting arrest and violating an order of protection on Thursday, Oct. 4.

GIBSON CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:

➜ Cathy S. Bruens, 56, of 719 N. State St., Apt. B, Gibson City, for a violation of orders of protection on Tuesday, Oct. 2.

➜ Katie J. Whitson, 40, of 426 S. Wood St., Gibson City, for accumulation of junk and debris on Monday, Oct. 1.

DISTRICT 21 ILLINOIS STATE POLICE

ASHKUM — District 21 Illinois State Police will conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) in Kankakee, Iroquois and Ford counties on Oct. 17, Oct. 23, Oct. 30, Nov. 9 and Nov. 14. The patrols focus on 15 safety belt and child safety seat laws. Illinois law requires all vehicle passengers to be buckled up.