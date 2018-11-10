Lake Iroquois left with 'very sparse' fish population; restocking options being explored

LAKE IROQUOIS — Restocking options for Lake Iroquois are being explored after an electrofishing survey revealed that a “very sparse” fish population remains there as a result of a massive fish kill in July, a Lake Iroquois Association official said.

Thousands of fish were found dead on July 8 in the lake near Loda in southwestern Iroquois County. With restocking necessary, LIA officials decided to conduct the electrofishing survey on Tuesday to determine how many fish and what types of fish were left.

Jim Shearl, chairman of the LIA’s recreation committee, said the LIA enlisted the help of Marine Biochemists at Lonza, which on Tuesday used a flat boat rigged with electrodes to shock the lake, causing the fish in it to be momentarily stunned and float to the surface. Shearl said a net was then used to collect the fish, which were then placed into a tank on the boat before being brought to a boat dock, where they were measured and their species identified. The fish were then deposited back into the lake, unharmed, Shearl said.

The electrofishing was done at the LIA’s main lake, which lost thousands of fish during July’s fish kill, as well as its 5-acre fishing lake, which was not believed to have been affected by the fish kill.

As expected, the results showed reduced populations of some fish in the main lake — including bass, bluegill, catfish and crappie — but healthier populations of those same fish in the fishing lake, Shearl said.

“At our main lake, the fish that exist now are very sparse,” Shearl said. “There were very few bass. Of course, being a lake that has a fishing club on it, the club wants bass in the lake because they want the challenge of catching those.”

The LIA is now waiting for Bill Hancock, the head of Marine Biochemists at Lonza, to provide the results of the electrofishing survey and make a recommendation regarding what types of fish and how many fish the LIA should buy to restock its main lake and fishing lake, as well as when the LIA should do the restocking — “whether it be this fall or next spring or both,” Shearl said.

In the next 10 days, the LIA’s board of directors will work with its fishing committee to finalize the restocking plan, Shearl said. The LIA will use its own funds to do the restocking, in addition to the more than $2,000 that was donated by local residents toward the restocking following July’s fish kill, Shearl said.

“After we make our plan, we will look at budgets and special contributions recently made by our members to decide how much we can spend on adding fish,” Shearl said in a written report on the LIA’s website. “Also, we can spread the fish purchases over this fall and next spring, which will help on costs.”

It is expected that more game fish will be added to the main lake and fishing lake. Shearl said the hope is that, following restocking, the lake’s recreational fishing opportunities will be better than ever.

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency said naturally occurring “lake turnover” was likely to blame for July’s fish kill. Testing of water samples from the lake near Loda detected “very low” levels of the herbicide atrazine but otherwise came up clean, the IEPA indicated.

To keep lake turnover from occurring again, the LIA will request recommendations from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources for improving the lake’s fish habitat. Based on the agency’s recommendations, the LIA will then determine this spring which kinds of vegetation to add to the lake, Shearl said.

“We need more vegetation (in the lake) to create more natural oxygen in the water,” Shearl said, noting that could help prevent lake turnover. “So we’ll be working with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to select the plants and get them started next spring. The issue with those plants, though, is that they can be very invasive, so we have to be very careful which plants we choose.”

Shearl said many Lake Iroquois residents turned out Tuesday to see the electrofishing. Many of those same residents also helped clear the lake of dead fish over a 2 1/2-day period after the July fish kill.

“The members are very interested in restoring the lake’s ecosystem to its natural form and beyond, to make it ever better,” Shearl said. “They’ve put us on the right path to improve the lake. The oxygen in the water is now good, so that’s a plus. Now we’re just going to follow our plan to get the lake back to top form again.”