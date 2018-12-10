PAXTON -- The Paxton Park District and WPXN Radio sponsored annual Halloween Parade is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 31.

The parade begins at 4 p.m. from in front of the Paxton Carnegie Library at the corner or Market and Orleans Street.

Kids, in costume, will march north on Market with their destination being the Paxton Fire Station. There, kids will receive trick-or-treat bags filled with candy. The Ford County Sheriff's Office, Paxton Police Department, 911, and Crimestoppers will also be handing out goodies, along with Halloween safety material.

After the parade, kids are encouraged to trick-or-treat back down Market Street where they'll get more candy and goodies by stopping by all of the local participating businesses.

This year, participants are encouraged, according to Paxton Park District Recreation Director Neal McKenry, to dress up their dogs and pets and bring them along for the parade.

The Park District will have special doggy treat bags at the Fire Station for all of the pets of the parade.

Anyone interested in walking their dog, in costume, in the parade must have their pet on a leash. Pets will also be required to be at the tail end of the walkers in the parade.

Bid received for tree removal

At its meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 9, the Paxton Park Board discussed removing trees around Coady Park.

A bid for the job was received from Glad's Tree Service in Paxton, but the board elected not to act on the bid at the meeting and to table the decision to the November meeting.

"We have several trees around Coady Park that are either dead or dying," McKenry said. "Most of them are in lower traffic, less visible areas, but we have a couple that are either right up front by the playground, road, or neighboring houses, that should be cut down sooner than later."

Other business

-- Discussion has already begun regarding the 2019 pool season. A potentially lengthy discussion about the pool, in terms of 2019 hours, programs, etc. is set to be on the agenda at the November meeting.

-- Two adult winter activities are now open for registration. Registration for the Sunday Adult Basketball League and the Thursday Volleyball League are available at the Park District office or at www.paxtonparkdistrict.com.