Bus driver ticketed in accident south of Paxton

PAXTON — The driver of a Paxton-Buckley-Loda school bus that was carrying six students when it was involved in a collision with a car at a rural intersection last week has been ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Ford County Circuit Court records show that Donald V. Burklund, 79, of rural Paxton, was issued the ticket following the Oct. 11 accident in Patton Township at the intersection of Ford County roads 200 North and 2000 East.

A report from the Ford County Sheriff’s Office said the accident occurred around 4:05 p.m. when Burklund was driving a 2010 Bluebird bus owned by Coal City-based Illinois Central Truck Leasing.

According to the police report, the bus was headed south on County Road 2000 East when it slowly rolled into the middle of the intersection and stopped there. While the bus was in the intersection, it was struck on its passenger-side fender by an eastbound 2017 Ford Focus driven by Jeremiah D. Delaney, 44, of rural Rankin.

The police report said the car’s front bumper struck the bus’ front bumper, front passenger-side tire and front fender, causing damage to both vehicles. After the accident, the bus backed up out of the intersection.

Delaney had the right-of-way, the report said. There are no traffic-control signs at the intersection for traffic on County Road 200 North, but there are stop signs for traffic on County Road 2000 East.

There were six children riding in the bus, and none was injured, according to the PBL school district’s superintendent, Cliff McClure. All of the children were examined at the scene by Gibson Area Ambulance Service paramedics before being released to their parents, the police report said.

Burklund also was not injured and was able to drive the bus from the scene, the report said.

Delaney was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana by Gibson Area Ambulance Service. His car was towed from the scene by Bull’s Custom Shop of Paxton.

The police report said PBL school district officials “notified all parents of the children involved in the accident.”

