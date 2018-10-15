Ecker named student of month at PBL High School

PAXTON — Mason Ecker of Paxton has been named student of the month for October at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School.

A senior, Ecker was nominated for the award by Steve Waugh, a special-education teacher who also serves as coach of the freshman football and assistant coach of the varsity football team.

In his nomination letter, Waugh said that Ecker, a member of the varsity football team, “has, on a number of occasions, exemplified our football team’s motto of ‘For One Another’ as well as the part of our school’s vision statement that stresses ‘relationships.’

“Specifically, I have witnessed Mason go out of his way to help a freshman football player who was in need,” Waugh continued. “This particular freshman football player has a disability that causes him to get overwhelmed in social situations or in situations that present challenges or unexpected changes. When this freshman is overwhelmed he often feels unaccepted and wants to quit. On at least two separate occasions, I witnessed Mason, without hesitation, put his arm around this freshman, pull him aside, and listen to and comfort him when he was having one of these hard times. Simply by having a senior football player take initiative and show he cares, this freshman was able to calm down and make it through the challenging situation.

“Mason’s actions demonstrate not only his leadership on the football team but also demonstrates genuine caring and acceptance. I know that this freshman player now feels like he is accepted and that he is an important part of the football team, and undoubtedly Mason’s actions have been a huge factor in this.”

Ecker, the son of Brad and Christie Ecker, participates on many of the athletic teams at PBL High School, including football, basketball, track-and-field and baseball.

Ecker has also volunteered with other members of the football team at the annual Paxton Swine ‘N’ Dine BBQ Contest & Festival, helping to set up, clean and tear down tables, chairs and other items needed to make the event a success.

Ecker enjoys hunting and fishing and can often be found at Green Acres Sportsman’s Club. Ecker has been employed there for a while, working with the club’s dogs and birds, even before participating in the ICE program this year with the club.

Ecker’s plans for after high school remain undecided, although he is looking to play baseball and possibly football at a four-year college.

The student of the month award is administered by the nonprofit PBL Education Foundation. The award recognizes PBL High School students who demonstrate the PBL school district’s mission of “excellence through rigor, relevance and relationships.” Teachers are free to nominate students by any criteria they choose as long as it demonstrates the school district’s mission.

This year, each month’s winner receives $50 in Paxton Area Chamber Bucks gift certificates, up from $25 previously. This year’s student of the month program is sponsored by Gilbane Building Co.

