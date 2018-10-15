PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Paxton police received a report around 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14, that an unknown vehicle struck an unoccupied 2008 Grand Prix while it was parked between 4 and 7 p.m. that day in the south parking lot of the Paxton IGA, 144 W. Pells St. The Grand Prix, which is owned by a juvenile from Paxton, sustained more than $1,500 in damage. Police had no description available of the vehicle that caused the damage.

➜ Travis R. Shaw, 40, of Paxton, was arrested for driving under the influence, aggravated driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance and driving with a revoked driver’s license and was also ticketed for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, operating an uninsured vehicle and illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver during a traffic stop at 12:11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 14, near the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Lane Drive. The traffic stop was initiated after police saw Shaw driving 72 mph in a 55-mph speed zone. During the traffic stop, police noticed an odor of alcohol coming from inside the vehicle, as well as open containers of alcohol inside it. Shaw told police he did not have a valid driver’s license and that his license had been revoked. Shaw was also found to have a Ford County warrant for his arrest. Police also found inside Shaw’s vehicle two bottles containing prescription medication for which Shaw did not have a prescription. Police also found fewer than 10 grams of cannabis in a metal container and a one-hitter pipe used to smoke cannabis. Shaw allegedly failed field-sobriety tests at the scene. After being taken to the Ford County Jail, Shaw submitted to a Breathalyzer test that showed his blood-alcohol content was 0.056, below the legal limit of 0.08. Shaw, however, refused to provide a urine sample to determine if he was under the influence of drugs. The 1998 Volvo 850 that Shaw was driving was seized by police under city ordinance and under Article 36 of the Drug Forfeiture Act.

➜ Darryl D. Mason, 31, of Bellwood, was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license and ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle during a traffic stop around 8:48 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12, near the Village Pantry, 435 S. Railroad Ave. Earlier in the evening, around 6:18 p.m., police received a report of a suspicious person inside a 2005 Dodge Caravan that was parked outside of the apartments at 800 S. High St. Police found Mason inside the vehicle and, after learning that his driver’s license had been suspended, advised him not to drive. Around 8:48 p.m., Mason was seen by police driving north on Railroad Avenue by the Village Pantry, where he was subsequently pulled over and arrested. The van he was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Tracy L. Joyce, 58, of Paxton, was arrested for driving with a revoked driver’s license and ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle during a traffic stop at 1:12 a.m. Friday, Oct. 12, in the parking lot of Dollar General, 755 S. Railroad Ave. The traffic stop was initiated after police saw Joyce driving 80 mph in a 55-mph speed zone. The vehicle he was driving — a 2007 Chevrolet Impala — was seized by police under city ordinance and Article 36 of the Drug Forfeiture Act.

➜ A 15-year-old from Paxton was issued a citation for possession of fewer than 2.5 grams of cannabis around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School.

➜ Angela S. Purtell, 46, of Paxton, was arrested on a Ford County warrant for residential burglary at 3:19 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at 105 E. State St., Apt. 6.