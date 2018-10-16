Gibson City mayor, his son witness 'jawdropping' Hurricane Michael

MARIANNA, Fla. — It was around 2 p.m. last Wednesday when the ravaging winds of Hurricane Michael hit the small city in Jackson County, Florida, where Gibson City Mayor Dan Dickey and his son, Jacob, were staying.

Hunkered under an overhang at the entrance to a bank building, the father-and-son duo had waited for hours for the hurricane to arrive, hoping to witness first-hand one of the strongest hurricanes to make landfall in the U.S. since modern records began.

The destruction they would witness was nothing like they had seen before — even though Jacob, a meteorologist for a television station in Columbus, Miss., had experienced four hurricanes already and he and his father had chased strong storms and tornadoes many times before.

“It was getting windier and windier, and you’re to the point that you don’t think it’s going to get any windier, and then all hell breaks loose,” Dan Dickey said. “The building we were (in front of) was starting to come apart. The buildings across the street were coming apart. The gas station across the street, it totally destroyed it. Every tree was stripped bare or knocked over, and we watched power poles break and hit the ground with sparks flying.

“It was the greatest thing I’ve ever seen.”

The hurricane’s 120-mph winds sounded like “a rumble” or like a train, Dan Dickey recalled.

“The sound is coming from everywhere,” he said. “You’re hearing banging noises and crashing and metal roofs getting ripped off and hitting the ground and flying. It’s loud. Plus the wind, it’s roaring — it makes a whistling sound. It’s hard to explain.”

“It’s so terrifying and jaw-dropping that you just kind of are stunned by it,” Jacob Dickey added. “When you watch roofs fly off, signs blow away and big chunks of debris floating through the area, I think it puts you in a state of shock.”



Chasing the storm

It was just two days earlier when Jacob Dickey had called his dad to see if he would be interested in accompanying him to see the hurricane. Dan Dickey agreed, and after getting some supplies he thought he might need — including food, drinks, clothes, rain gear, a tow rope, flashlights and a blanket and pillow — he left Gibson City in his 2014 Ford F-150 pickup truck around 5 a.m. the next morning.

He arrived around 2:30 p.m. in Columbus, Miss., where he waited until about 6:30 p.m. for his son to get off work from his job as the weekend/field meteorologist at WCBI-TV.

The two then departed for the Florida Panhandle, intent on seeing the hurricane, which at that time was only classified as a weaker, Category 1 or Category 2 hurricane. The hurricane eventually grew in strength, becoming a Category 3 and then a “strong” Category 4 before it arrived in Florida, Dan Dickey said.

“This thing got bigger than we thought,” Dan Dickey said. “We were actually going to go to Panama City, because we thought that’s where about it would hit (the coast), but after turning into a Category 3, we decided to back up and go to Marianna, which is about 30 miles inland.

“Still, we got more than we bargained for, I’ll tell you that.”

After about a six-hour trip, the Dickeys arrived in Marianna around 2:15 a.m. last Wednesday. They secured the only room still available at the five hotels/motels in the city, managing to get a few hours of sleep before waking up around 6 a.m.

Around 7 a.m., they went out to find a place to “hunker down and survive this thing,” Dan Dickey said.

“We scoped a bunch of different places out,” Dan Dickey said. “One was a college — Chipola College — and one was a hospital that looked like a pretty solid structure. And then there were several banks, which usually are built better.”



The hurricane arrives

They ended up staying under an overhang at the front entrance to a bank located about a quarter-mile off of Interstate 5. The site fit their needs, as they wanted not only a solid structure around them for protection, but also easy access to an interstate in case they needed to flee unexpectedly.

The location also worked for capturing the hurricane’s “leading edge, which is the strongest,” Dan Dickey said. He noted that he and his son knew the eye of the hurricane would come their way based on the direction the hurricane was expected to be headed.

No one was around but them. At one point, a passing motorist showed up briefly, but he left when the eye of the hurricane hit, using the sudden calm of the weather to make an escape.

The Dickeys spent about six hours by the bank. Dan Dickey said that when the winds and rain picked up as the hurricane arrived, roofs were flying off of buildings.

“Then you’re starting to think, ‘Oh, my god. Am I going to die?’” Dan Dickey recalled.

Dan Dickey said he kept looking in the front windows of the bank to make sure it was still dark inside. If it was light inside, he said, that means the bank’s roof probably had blown off. Thankfully for the Dickeys, the roof remained intact.



Debris everywhere

When the hurricane was over, the Dickeys tried to get to the nearby interstate, but the debris from buildings, as well as the fallen power lines and trees, made it difficult.

“We had to go through parking lots to get around things,” Dan Dickey said.

When they finally got to the interstate, they parked underneath an overpass for a couple of hours to collect their thoughts, have a bite to eat and clean up their soaked and dirty clothes.

“We were soaking wet,” Dan Dickey said. “In a hurricane, it doesn’t rain; it’s like a mist that’s blowing at 100 mph. It’s not like rain drops. It’s just like the whole air is just full of water. So you’re totally soaked, and you have all the leaves and dirt all over you, too.”

After their break, the Dickeys headed west on Interstate 10, but the highway was blocked by “thousands of trees that blew over,” Dan Dickey said. It took hours for crews to remove the trees so traffic could pass.

“So we sat on the interstate for eight hours,” he said. “It was slow, stop-and-go driving. At one point, we sat for like four hours straight without even moving. ... We didn’t get off the interstate until about 3:30 a.m. (Thursday morning).”

It was a dark ride, the hurricane having caused a massive power outage along the coast.

“We didn’t see any lights until about Pensacola,” Dan Dickey said.

There was also no cell phone service for several hours.

Finally, they arrived back in Columbus, Miss., around 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Dan Dickey then dropped off his son, along with the gear his son had brought along for the trip, including computers and other equipment used to monitor severe weather.

Dan Dickey made it back to Gibson City that night.



‘You think you’re going to die’

It was the first time Dan Dickey had seen a hurricane in person — and it might be his last.

“Let me put it this way: It’s my first hurricane and it’s my last,” he said. “It’s the most intense thing I’ve ever done. You’re shaking. You’re nervous. You think you’re going to die.”

Jacob Dickey said he does not expect to see such a powerful hurricane again either.

“The storm was a monster as it passed over us,” he said. “I have never and most likely won’t ever see anything like that again in my lifetime. And I sure don’t think I want to.”

Dan Dickey said he has seen probably 10 tornadoes in his lifetime, but he said a tornado is “kind of small in comparison” to a hurricane as powerful as Michael.

“It was kind of terrifying,” he said. “I’m thinking, ‘What the heck am I doing this for?’ But it’s too late when you’re there. You just hope you live.”

Hurricane Michael was the third-strongest hurricane to make landfall in terms of pressure in the U.S. since modern records began, only behind Camille (1969) and the Labor Day Hurricane of 1935, Jacob Dickey said. It also was the only Category 4 or Category 5 hurricane to make landfall within 50 miles of Panama City, Fla., since records began in 1851.

“The size and scope of the damage to the area was unimaginable,” Dan Dickey said. “We need to support the people affected anyway we can and pray for their expedited recovery. It will be years before some of the areas are even close to normal.”

Jacob Dickey said the experience was “such a huge learning opportunity for me.”

“I was on-air talking about the storm before it became a named event, and was tracking its movement up to the day before landfall on Tuesday,” Jacob Dickey said. “By Wednesday morning, my dad and I were in the direct path waiting to experience it, something that not many meteorologists get to do. To watch the storm form, mature and turn into the monster it did first-hand was humbling and horrifying all in one.

“I’m still in a state of shock about it all. Being back home in Mississippi is surreal as people go about their lives. Just four hours away, it’s a war-zone with hundreds of thousands of people’s homes damaged or destroyed.”

This was Jacob Dickey’s fifth time experiencing a hurricane in person, but “Michael was by far the worst when it came to the wind and the surge,” he said.

“Florence was also bad for the Carolinas, but it was a flooding problem,” Jacob Dickey said. “Seeing the flooding from that storm also haunts me still. In 2016, I witness Category 4 Hurricane Matthew from Daytona Beach, Fla., but it missed a direct impact by mere miles. Still, that storm was bad. And then we’ve had Nate and Gordon come up on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, which weren’t too bad. I’ve seen worse storms in Illinois than those two.”



Humbling experience

Jacob Dickey said that although seeing a hurricane in person can be thrilling, it is also humbling.

“It reminds me that I’m in a people business where lives are counting on me for the information they need to stay safe,” he said. “No longer are they just storms on the radar to me. They are families and communities I care about in the path of the storm, and it’s my job to be accurate and report on storms so my viewers can stay safe. Knowing what they are going through from first-hand experience makes me a better broadcaster, something I always strive to be.”

The 25-year-old Jacob Dickey, a graduate of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School, has been a meteorologist for about a year, his father said. Prior to coming to WCBI, he interned at television stations in Birmingham, Ala., Oklahoma City, Okla., and at WCIA 3 in Champaign under Derick Fabert and Jack Gerfen.

“I’ve loved the weather since I was young,” he said.

Jacob Dickey also manages a small nonprofit called Weather in the Classroom, which works to connect schools, communities and TV meteorologists to promote safety, prevention and recovery and relief regarding severe and hazardous weather.

He is also the program manager for leadership development for the Mississippi FFA Association. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois in agricultural sciences and leadership education and is currently working on his graduate studies at Mississippi State University in professional meteorology.

“I am working on research now to determine how we as broadcast meteorologists can reach different socioeconomic groups, particularly those more vulnerable to tornadoes and tornado fatalities better in the months, days and hours before a tornado event,” Jacob Dickey said.